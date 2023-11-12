Arsenal hero names only current star who’d get into Invincibles XI, with three traits key

Arsenal great Kolo Toure has lauded winger Bukayo Saka, naming him as the only player who would get into the Invincibles team of 2003/04.

Toure was on Arsenal’s books between 2002 and 2009. In that time, he made 326 appearances for the Gunners, helping them to win two FA Cups and two Community Shields. However, his greatest triumph with Arsenal was the Premier League title in 2003/04.

That season, Arsene Wenger guided Arsenal to an incredible unbeaten season in the league. The Invincibles, as they are known, remain the only team to go unbeaten for an entire Premier League campaign, having won 26 and drawn 12 of their 38 matches.

Toure played an important role in that massive success, appearing in all but one of their league games and playing 55 times in all competitions.

Arsenal have not been able to win the Premier League title again since 2004, though Mikel Arteta is desperate to emulate Wenger. Last term, the Gunners held top spot for much of the season, though they were eventually overtaken by Manchester City.

Arsenal are hoping to go one better this term, but it looks like they will have to fend off City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool to end their wait for league glory.

One reason Arsenal have improved so much under Arteta is the form of Saka. He has established himself as one of the deadliest wingers in world football since making his Arsenal debut in November 2018.

And now, Toure has lavished praise on the England winger, naming him as the only one out of Arsenal’s current squad who would force his way into the Invincibles’ starting lineup thanks to his power, speed and dribbling ability.

Kolo Toure praises Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka

“I think Bukayo Saka,” Toure said on talkSPORT, when asked about a potential crossover between the Arsenal teams of 2003/04 and 2023/24. “Obviously he’s really good because he’s got power and speed.”

However, Toure refused to speculate on who Saka might replace in the side, adding: “I don’t know.”

When asked if Saka might come in for Freddie Ljungberg, the former defender said: “Freddie scored a lot of goals, fantastic player.

“He [Saka] dribbles two guys with 1v1, 2v2. He’s really, really good.”

