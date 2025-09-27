Arsenal failed to do something their rivals Tottenham Hotspur did when offloading a player on loan to the same club this summer – and it’s going down well at the destination, despite what happens next potentially playing into the Gunners’ hands more.

Arsenal sent four players away on loan on deadline day, giving them a last-gasp chance to get more game time elsewhere. Jakub Kiwior went to Porto, Reiss Nelson to Brentford, Fabio Vieira departed for Hamburg and Oleksandr Zinchenko went to Nottingham Forest.

Now, some further information has emerged about the agreement with Hamburg for Vieira, who is now on his second spell away from Arsenal after spending last season back on loan at Porto.

According to Hamburger Morgen Post, Arsenal have no option to recall Vieira in January – which is the opposite of Tottenham’s agreement with Hamburg for defender Luka Vuskovic.

But while that oversight could have given them an insurance policy, Arsenal do not view Vieira as part of their plans for the long term. Instead, they are hoping to cash in on him in 2026 – to Hamburg or elsewhere.

Hamburg aren’t particularly big spenders and there’s an acknowledgement that their €20m (£17.5m) option to buy him is more of a signpost for other teams who could stump up that cash next summer.

Arsenal will have to hope Vieira performs well to make that price look attractive to buyers next year – and the latest report in Germany has shared how they’ve attempted to boost their chances.

Arsenal play long game with behind-the-scenes agreement

Hamburger Morgen Post explains that Arsenal have arranged for the cost of Hamburg’s loan payment for Vieira to reduce the more he pays.

As things stand, Hamburg are paying a fee close to €500,000 (£0.4m), but there’s even a chance Arsenal could waive that whole sum if Vieira plays very frequently.

In effect, it’s a strategy by Arsenal to put Vieira in the shop window as clearly as possible before looking to cash in a year before his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires.

By doing so, they could reduce their short-term earnings from Vieira’s temporary exit in the hope of maximising their earnings from a future permanent sale.

Vieira made his first assist for Hamburg on his second appearance last week against Heidenheim.

Arsenal transfer news: Summer signing tipped for exit

Meanwhile, an Arsenal player who only just arrived at the club this summer has been labelled a top target for a Serie A side who would be able to give him a more prominent role than the one he recently signed up for.

On the incomings front for 2026, Arsenal are reportedly drawing up a double offer to bolster their ranks with two players from LaLiga.

In other news, the message William Saliba has sent to Real Madrid after agreeing to renew his Arsenal contract has come to light.