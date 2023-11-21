Arsenal hit by ‘immediate’ Euro giant raid for key star, but Edu responds with contract talks

German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Takehiro Tomiyasu from Arsenal, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Gunners will soon begin contract talks to keep the defender in North London.

Tomiyasu is proving to be an important player for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta this season, having made 16 appearances across all competitions so far. Arteta loves the 25-year-old due to his versatility, as he can operate anywhere in the backline.

Tomiyasu has been on hand to fill in for Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back. The Ukrainian has struggled with his form at times this campaign following the departure of Granit Xhaka, as the pair had a great understanding on the left flank.

Tomiyasu has also filled in for Ben White on the right side of defence whenever the former Brighton man has needed a rest. White also missed the recent 3-1 win over Burnley due to a minor injury, which saw Tomiyasu play a full 90 minutes.

On Monday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Arsenal sporting director Edu will enter into contract discussions with the Japan international and his camp in the new year.

With Tomiyasu’s current deal expiring in June 2025, Arsenal are aiming to negotiate fresh terms which will keep him at the Emirates for the long run.

READ MORE: Declan Rice ‘can’t speak highly enough’ of £50m-rated Prem enforcer Arsenal want as upgrade for fading force

Tomiyasu could follow big-name stars such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba in pledging his future to the club.

Although, a second reason has now emerged for Arsenal moving to tie the full-back down. According to Sky Germany, Bayern are eager to take Tomiyasu to the Bundesliga.

Bayern hope to sign Arsenal defender

Bayern are long-term admirers of the Gunners star and identified him as a potential target over the summer. They were unsuccessful in that pursuit but are now looking to ‘get him immediately’ once the January transfer window opens.

Luckily for the Arsenal faithful, it does not look like Tomiyasu will be heading to Bavaria any time soon. In addition to our contract reveal, Sky Germany state that Arsenal ‘absolutely want to keep’ Tomiyasu. Having already loaned Kieran Tierney to Real Sociedad, Arsenal chiefs know that selling Tomiyasu would leave them at risk of a left-back crisis.

As such, Bayern will have to put a huge bid on the table to strike a transfer agreement, which is ‘very unrealistic’.

While Tomiyasu will be remaining at Arsenal this winter, one player who has been tipped to join Arteta’s squad is former Wolves captain Ruben Neves.

But according to trusted reporter David Ornstein, Neves will not be leaving Saudi club Al Hilal in January. This has forced Arsenal, as well as Newcastle United, to identify alternative targets to improve their respective midfields.

Arsenal will now fix their gaze towards Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, while Newcastle are likely to step up their approach for Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips.

DON’T MISS: Agent confirms January move for striker chased by Arsenal, Man Utd, Newcastle and West Ham