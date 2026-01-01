Arsenal are reportedly in the mix with rivals Tottenham to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretska this month, as sources reveal Thomas Frank’s stance on the 30-year-old.

The Gunners are pushing to lift their first Premier League title since 2003 and while Mikel Arteta is happy with his squad, opportunistic signings are not off the table.

Goretzka, an experienced performer who’s run out 67 times for Germany, could leave Bayern this month. His influence in Munich has diminished since Vincent Kompany took charge last season.

Though he does still start fairly regularly in the Bundesliga, when he does, he’s often hauled off on the hour mark. He has also not started a single game in the Champions League this term.

Goretzka’s agents are looking to find him a new club this month, and according to CaughtOffside, Arsenal could be in the mix to sign him, which would come as a shock given their plethora of quality midfield options.

The report claims that his representatives have been in contact with Arsenal, as well as Manchester United and Tottenham.

‘Everything depends on whether Bayern are willing to sanction a January exit rather than wait until the summer’, the report notes, but we understand that Spurs are the most likely club to take a chance on Goretzka, rather than the Gunners.

Thomas Frank ‘interested’ in Arsenal-linked star

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, exclusively told us earlier this week that Goretzka has indeed been offered to several sides, and crucially, Tottenham boss Frank is an admirer of his.

“There have been a few stories linking Spurs with Goretzka and there is something in it,” confirmed Jones.

“The player is keen to explore a move to the Premier League and since Spurs have been sounded out, there have been a few people willing to consider the idea.

“I’m told Thomas Frank is actually one of the interested parties, as he views him as one of the more dependable players they have been offered at a time when they are seriously looking at midfield options for 2026.”

However, there is no guarantee that a transfer happens, as Jones adds that the idea of signing Goretzka has not been universally accepted by all behind the scenes at Spurs.

“My hunch is that such a move won’t actually go ahead because I get the impression enough other people are not convinced this is the right move for them as they attempt to remodel the team and build for the future.

“But it’s a sign of movement and a sign that Spurs are active in the market for a player in that area.”

