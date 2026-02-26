Arsenal are plotting a €35million (£30.5m / $41m) offer as they look to beat Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United to the signing of Honest Ahanor, according to a report, with Atalanta’s plan for him also having been revealed.

Ahanor is an 18-year-old defender who mainly plays as a centre-half but can also operate at left-back if needed. He developed in the Genoa academy before joining Atalanta for €17m in July last year.

Despite still being a teenager, Ahanor has quickly become a regular starter for Atalanta, and has scored one goal in 25 appearances so far this season.

Ahanor’s superb displays have left a big impression on Premier League scouts, prompting talk of a lucrative switch to England.

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal have entered into a ‘battle’ with Man City and Chelsea for the starlet’s signature.

Several Premier League giants are ‘monitoring Ahanor’s progress’, as the defensive ‘sensation’ is among the ‘most exciting prospects in European football.’

Arsenal are ‘evaluating a bid worth in the region of €35m’, with City doing the same. Chelsea, meanwhile, are drawing up a ‘structured deal involving a loan spell’ before integrating Ahanor into their first team.

However, Atalanta are in no mood to sell their latest talent. They see Ahanor as ‘untouchable’ and want to keep him for ‘at least another season.’

The report describes Ahanor as a ‘technically gifted and tactically intelligent’ defender who is ‘physically robust and quick.’

Ahanor’s ability to shine as an attacking full-back or as a centre-half makes him a great ‘modern-day defender.’

We have provided numerous updates on Ahanor’s progress and a potential move to England. We revealed on December 17 that scouts from Chelsea and City have been ‘ever-present’ in watching him this season.

Arsenal also admire Frankfurt duo

On January 10, sources confirmed to us that Ahanor is among three Atalanta stars who have been shortlisted by Newcastle.

There could be significant changes to Arsenal’s defensive options this summer. We exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Mikel Arteta has greenlit the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie.

But Ben White’s future is uncertain, and Arsenal are eyeing versatile Eintracht Frankfurt star Nnamdi Collins as a possible replacement at right-back.

Arsenal are also tracking Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown, who has emerged as a target for Manchester United and City, too.

Arsenal: Real Madrid enquiry revealed; Odegaard done?

Meanwhile, we revealed on Wednesday that Real Madrid have made a shock approach for a world-class Arsenal star.

However, the Gunners have quickly shut it down, insisting they have no intention to sell.

A pundit thinks Martin Odegaard could be finished at the Emirates because of a brutal decision from Arteta.

Plus, Arsenal are reportedly preparing a €50m bid for a Swedish midfielder.