Arsenal are reportedly exploring a January transfer window deal to sign an incredible Brazilian defensive talent, and TEAMtalk has taken a look at how the proposed move could ultimately seal William Saliba’s exit from The Emirates.

The Gunners splashed out over £250million on improving their squad over the summer, with the likes of Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze all being bought in for big money.

Two new defensive recruits also arrived in the shape of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia and Piero Hincapie on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, who can join Arsenal in a permanent £45m (€52m, $60.5m) switch next summer.

However, it appears that the Gunners are not done when it comes to bolstering what is already one of the best defensive lines in Europe, judging by a fresh report that emerged on Thursday.

Indeed, it’s reported that Arsenal transfer chiefs are ready to make their move for hugely talented Palmeiras central defender Luiz Benedetti, as they look to beat out top rivals for his signature.

At just 19 years old, Benedetti has superb technical qualities and a high football IQ, leading the Gunners to line up a new year swoop, having also been interested over the summer.

CaughtOffside sources claim that the north London outfit have been keeping tabs on the youngster for some time and that they are expected to make an “official move” in January, especially with the likes of Barcelona and Olympiacos also in play for his signature.

The defender is under contract with the Brazilian club until December 31 2029, with his current market value set at just €500,000 (£433,000, $580,000).

How another defensive signing impacts Saliba at Arsenal

Given all the moves Arsenal made over the summer and the acquisitions of Mosquera from Hincapie in particular, it’s hard not to imagine that the club are planning for every eventuality when it comes to Saliba‘s long-term future.

If Hincapie showcases anything like the talent he has put on display in the Bundesliga then the Gunners will surely pull the trigger on that deal, especially for a player who can also fill in at left-back too.

They already have Riccardo Calafiori who can cover both those positions and Mosquera has already been involved this season when he came on for the injured Saliba against Liverpool.

The France international faces a few weeks on the sidelines after suffering a twisted ankle at Anfield, but Mosquera held up well alongside Gabriel against the reigning Premier League champions and there are already high hopes that he will be a strong addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Add in the fact that Arsenal reportedly rejected two huge offers from PSG and Real Madrid for Saliba over the summer, and it could be seen as the Gunners actually priming themselves for an eventual exit by adding another talented defender in Benedetti in January.

The Brazilian’s ability to carry the ball out from the back, positional awareness, and aerial strength make him a natural fit for any of Europe’s top sides.

The report also adds that Arsenal view him as physically capable of adapting to English football and are ready to beat out Barca as a result.

