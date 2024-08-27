‘Huge bid’ arrives for elite forward who wants Arsenal over Barcelona

There has been an update on an Arsenal transfer target

Al-Hilal have submitted a ‘huge’ proposal as they look to beat Arsenal and Barcelona in the race for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Coman joined Bayern on an initial loan from Juventus in August 2015, with the deal then being made permanent two years later for a total €28million. Overall, the winger has made 296 appearances for Bayern in all competitions and notched 64 goals and 66 assists.

Coman has helped the Bavarians win one Champions League, eight Bundesliga titles and three German Cups, in addition to several other trophies.

However, his time at the Allianz Arena appears to be coming to an end. Bayern decided earlier this summer that they are willing to listen to offers for him, while Coman himself is open to a new challenge elsewhere.

On August 12, it emerged that Arsenal and Barcelona are both pursuing the left-sided attacker, whose contract with Bayern runs until June 2027. Out of those two possibilities, it is though that Coman would rather try out the Premier League next, setting up a potential blockbuster move to Arsenal.

There has now been a big twist in the transfer pursuit. As per Romano, super wealthy Saudi club Al-Hilal have put themselves at the front of the queue to land the 28-year-old after making a concrete offer for his services.

They have come forward with an ‘important, huge bid’ to try and win the race. The proposal has already been received by Bayern chiefs and they are prepared to accept it.

The journalist adds that Coman has a big decision to make as he is also being chased by major Premier League clubs and Barcelona. Romano does not name Arsenal specifically, though they are the English side who have been most heavily linked with him in recent weeks.

Arsenal latest: Kingsley Coman battle underway

Coman is ‘one to watch’ before the transfer deadline as he must decide whether to stay at Bayern, head to the Middle East or join another massive club in Europe.

While Bayern fans would be sad to see the Frenchman leave, club chiefs are open to letting him go as they look to engineer a new era. Bayern were shocked at Bayer Leverkusen’s success last season and have been caught napping, forcing the club into a re-think. They could now, in turn, overhaul their first-team squad during the next few transfer windows.

The exact finances on offer from Al-Hilal have yet to emerge, but Coman will clearly be given a huge salary if he does decide to go there.

The Paris-born ace must now weigh up whether he wants to receive a massive salary when joining his next club, or if he aims to continue competing at the highest level by joining either Arsenal or Barca.

It must be noted that Coman is not the only top-quality left winger Arsenal are looking at, as they have also been tipped to snare a Spain ace.

