David Ornstein has confirmed the first big signing of the Andrea Berta era at Arsenal is ‘very advanced’, though in his expert opinion, a heavily-linked second deal will NOT take shape.

Berta, 53, is the man Arsenal have chosen to pick up where Edu left off. The former Arsenal sporting director resigned from his post in November and after an exhaustive search, Berta was identified as the best candidate to take Arsenal forward.

Berta established himself as one of the game’s greatest operators during his time at Atletico Madrid. Upon arriving at Arsenal he’ll be given a much bigger budget to play with.

Recent reports have touted an eye-watering £300m war chest Arsenal reportedly have to spend. Such a gigantic figure may well be required if varying claims Arsenal want to sign Martin Zubimendi, Bruno Guimaraes, Nico Williams and Alexander Isak are all accurate.

Trusted Athletic reporter, David Ornstein, was asked for his insight into Arsenal’s upcoming plans for the summer in a Q&A.

The reliable journalist claimed a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi, is ‘very advanced.’

However, in his expert opinion, it’s highly unlikely both Zubimendi AND Guimaraes are signed in what will no doubt come as a great relief up at Newcastle.

Ornstein on Arsenal transfers

“Now, this is a personal opinion rather than sourced information but I don’t see Arsenal signing Zubimendi and Guimaraes,” replied Ornstein.

“We know about the historical Guimaraes links but that ship seemed to have sailed. I’m not sure I can envisage Arsenal paying the kind of money Newcastle would ask for him (who, like Alexander Isak, they probably want to keep), especially given that he turns 28 this year.

“Zubimendi is at a very advanced stage and the anticipation inside Arsenal is that he’s coming in. That deal would be a significant financial outlay, as would any move for a striker.

“There’s also other work to do — possible wide attacker, awaiting the decision of Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Halseth Nypan, perhaps something in defence, one or two goalkeepers — and although there will be exits, I’m not sure recruiting Zubimendi and Guimaraes would be feasible even if Berta did want that (which I don’t know he does).

“In terms of the £300million reports, I’m not aware of a specific number but Arsenal recently posted healthy financial results, they’re expected to qualify for the Champions League again and they didn’t spend in the winter window, so there will definitely be room to manoeuvre. I’d expect it to be a pretty busy summer at the Emirates.”

Zubimendi can be signed via a release clause worth €60m/£50.6m. It has been speculated Arsenal could agree to pay a slightly higher sum if able to secure more favourable payment terms (spread payments rather than full up-front fee).

Latest Arsenal news – Leroy Sane, Riccardo Calafiori

In other news, Arsenal’s interest in Leroy Sane – which was confirmed by both BILD and Sky Germany – is expected to come to nothing.

Per the latest from Sky Germany, Sane is giving priority to signing a contract extension with current club Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, rumoured Real Madrid interest in Riccardo Calafiori has reportedly prompted Arsenal to slap a hefty asking price on the Italian.

Calafiori cost £42m when signed from Bologna last summer and reports in Spain claim Arsenal now value the 22-year-old at €80m/£67.5m.