Arsenal have been handed a huge boost as they eye a move for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez in the summer after reportedly having a huge initial bid turned down for him last month.

The Gunners have been largely dominant in the Premier League this season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently seven points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand and have to play Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium next month.

Arsenal are still in with a chance of winning the League Cup, FA Cup and Champions League too and Arteta is likely to get good backing again in the summer after spending over £250m last year,

One player they have already attempted to sign is former Manchester City striker Alvarez with reports in Spain claiming in February that the Gunners had a £105m bid turned down.

Arsenal are looking for a striker to provide competition for Victor Gyokeres with the summer signing failing to hit the heights expected of him this season.

And Alvarez has now responded to rumours that he could leave Atletico Madrid in the summer with an uncertain answer causing more debate.

When asked whether he will be at Atletico Madrid next season, Alvarez replied: “I don’t know. Maybe yes, maybe no. I have nothing to say other than I’m happy.

“On social media a lot of things get talked about, but it’s nothing. We’re very happy competing in all competitions, so everything is going very well.”

Relaying loosely what Alvarez had said, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that “the feeling is that things could happen” in terms of a transfer with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain joining Arsenal as interested parties.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Julian Alvarez has spoken publicly about his future after a long time.

“When asked if he will stay at Atletico Madrid next season, his answer was not completely closed.

“He said something like maybe yes, maybe not, you never know what happens in life.

“He also made clear that he is very happy at Atletico Madrid and focused on competing.

“But the feeling is that things could happen in the summer transfer window.

“Barcelona appreciate Alvarez a lot, even if there are no negotiations at the moment.

“There is also interest from the Premier League and from Paris Saint-Germain, who already wanted him before he joined Atletico.”

Arsenal conducting due diligence as they prepare to move

Back in February, TEAMtalk revealed that Arsenal and Chelsea have been conducting thorough due diligence on Alvarez and reports on the former Manchester City man’s condition and form have been positive.

Both the Premier League clubs are ready to move quickly in the summer if Barcelona fail to pull together the money to make a move for Alvarez.

Our insider Graeme Bailey later revealed in the same month that Arsenal are receiving weekly updates on the Argentina international as they weigh up a move.

Despite Barcelona being his preference, Alvarez’s camp have continued talks with other parties and Atletico Madrid have told the Argentinian that they want any deal done by August, should it happen at all.

We exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Arsenal are preparing offers for two of Germany’s biggest free agents with deals for Leon Goretzka and Julian Brandt lined up.

The Gunners are increasingly confident about their strategy heading into the next transfer window and the German duo form part of their thinking.

Arsenal are out of the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window after he didn’t make it onto Andrea Berta’s list of potential targets.

It is also understood that Arsenal have entered the race to sign VfB Stuttgart's teenage sensation Finn Jeltsch.

The two Premier League clubs lead the chase and sources indicate they would only entertain offers in the region of €50 million.