Arsenal have taken a big step towards signing Hugo Larsson in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing that the north London club are already in talks for the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder but there are five other top teams who are keen on the youngster.

While it is clear that Arsenal need to sign a top striker in the summer, there is also a case to be made about the Gunners needing to freshen up their midfield. Jorginho is out of contract at the north London club at the end of the season and could leave for Flamengo. Thomas Partey could also part ways when his current deal runs out in the summer of 2025.

Arsenal are keen on signing a new central midfielder to support Declan Rice and Mikel Merino, and it has now emerged that the Gunners are in talks over a deal for Larsson.

According to CaughtOffSide, interest from Arsenal in Larsson is very advanced, with the Premier League giants in direct talks with the midfielder’s agents.

The Gunners have told Larsson’s representatives that they are ready to make a big bid for the Sweden international midfielder in the summer transfer window.

While it is not clear how keen the 20-year-old would be to push for a move away from Eintracht Frankfurt, the German club themselves are ready to cash in on the highly-rated central midfielder.

The Bundesliga outfit reportedly value Larsson at €60million (£50m / $62.3m).

Arsenal, though, will face a massive problem in getting a deal done for Larsson, who has scored four goals and given one assist in 29 matches in all competitions for Eintracht this season.

According to CaughtOffSide, Manchester United and Liverpool have also spoken to Larsson’s representatives and have told them they too are ready to make big offers for him in the summer.

Real Madrid, Tottenham and Manchester City are claimed to be showing interest in Larsson as well.

Arsenal are also interested in Jacob Ramsey

Larsson is not the only young player that Arsenal are interested in signing in the summer transfer window.

There is speculation that Aston Villa winger Jacob Ramsey is also on Arsenal’s radar.

Ramsey has emerged as one of the best young players in the Premier League and has been a star for Villa this season.

The 23-year-old has scored two goals and given four assists in 25 matches in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side.

While Villa do not want to sell Ramsey, according to TBR, Arsenal and Liverpool are showing interest in the winger and are monitoring him.

Latest Arsenal news: Adeyemi favourites, Guehi bid

Arsenal are in danger of losing William Saliba at the end of the season.

French reports claim that defending Spanish and European champions Real Madrid are planning to make a bid for Saliba in the summer transfer window.

While Arsenal do not want to sell the France international centre-back, Madrid are ready to make him the most expensive defender of all time.

Arsenal themselves are reported to be keen on signing a top defender from another London club.

There have been reports that the Gunners are ready to make a move for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly emerged as favourites to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

The winger himself is ready to make the move to the Emirates Stadium, with his German club willing to sell him.

IN FOCUS: Hugo Larsson profile

By Samuel Bannister

The fact that Larsson is already enjoying the best goalscoring season of his career tells you everything you need to know about the way he is developing.

Signed by Eintracht Frankfurt from Malmo in 2023, by which point he had already made his international debut for Sweden, Larsson was a teenager at the time of his move, having caught the eye with his performances in midfield.

Right-footed, Larsson is an energetic, box-to-box midfielder. Standing out for his spatial awareness, he is constantly looking to get on the ball and drive his team forward, even though he has also been used to playing from a deeper role. Strong and technical, he doesn’t have too many weaknesses – but time is on his side to add further elements to his game, which he already seems to be doing.

During his debut Bundesliga season, he played 29 times, scored twice and made one assist. This season, he has already scored twice in the Bundesliga and has found the back of the net on two occasions in the Europa League, which means he has bettered his all-competitions tally already.

He possesses a good first touch, even in tight areas, and his dynamic approach has been hugely impressive.

Larsson is already the Swedish Allsvenskan’s record export and, although he might not break any records when leaving the Bundesliga, he is destined to command a high transfer fee once again as his profile increases.

