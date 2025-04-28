Arsenal have piled more misery on Real Madrid by agreeing a deal for Spain star Martin Zubimendi, and the Spanish giants could reportedly miss out on a second target to the Gunners, too.

Arsenal completed a statement victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, winning 5-1 on aggregate. Declan Rice helped to fire Arsenal to a 3-0 lead in the first leg with two world-class free-kicks.

Real Madrid’s players promised their fans another remarkable Champions League comeback in the second leg, but that never arrived.

It was a coming-of-age performance from Arsenal at the Bernabeu as they won 2-1 on the night thanks to an injury-time goal from Gabriel Martinelli.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is under severe pressure following the defeat to Arsenal and the Copa del Rey final loss to Barcelona on Saturday night.

Los Blancos are also facing trouble in the transfer market, according to Cadena SER.

The report states that they are trying to revolutionise their squad with the captures of several top Spanish talents, but their plans could be scuppered by Premier League clubs.

Madrid have identified Real Sociedad’s Zubimendi as a successor for the now-retired Toni Kroos.

Indeed, Xabi Alonso is expected to demand Zubimendi’s capture if he replaces Ancelotti in charge.

But Arsenal have already ‘finalised’ the midfielder’s signing, it is claimed. In an even more embarrassing turn of events for Madrid, Arsenal chiefs let them know they would be capturing Zubimendi in the build up to the Champions League quarter-final second leg in the Spanish capital.

Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Zubimendi but has never managed to sign him as of yet. That looks set to change this summer though, with the Gunners poised to trigger his €60million (£51m / $68m) release clause.

It emerged recently that Arsenal have entered into ‘advanced talks’ for the 26-year-old and are ‘confident’ of getting a deal done before Madrid.

David Ornstein has also stated that Arsenal officials are acting internally as if the deal is ‘done’.

Zubimendi is set to replace Jorginho in the Arsenal squad. He is expected to become their new No 6, allowing Declan Rice to play further forward.

Cadena SER’s report adds that Madrid could also miss out on Bournemouth star Dean Huijsen and Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Arsenal have been described as favourites in the chase for Garcia, too. They have continued to monitor the 23-year-old’s situation ever since failing to land him in January.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Madrid will all provide Arsenal with competition for Garcia. But the Gunners feel they are in the driving seat as they have already agreed personal terms with his camp.

Arsenal are looking for a younger keeper who can provide David Raya with both cover and competition. They feel Garcia is perfect for that role as he can push Raya all the way.

Huijsen, meanwhile, is being hunted by Liverpool and Chelsea. Liverpool have held face-to-face talks for the centre-back, though Chelsea will do all they can to ensure he ends up at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal transfers: Talks ‘opened’; Chelsea battle

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in ‘talks’ to sign a third LaLiga talent, according to reports.

The Gunners have also been credited with interest in a £70m-rated winger.

But he has now emerged as ‘the one’ for Chelsea, with Enzo Maresca looking for attacking recruits.

