Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged his old club to go and sign a top attacking target in the January transfer window, after watching Christos Tzolis struggle when introduced from the bench in the 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Despite the disappointing nature of the draw on Tyneside, given how the Gunners had taken the lead on the night and dominated during the first half, Mikel Arteta’s men remain six points at the top of the Premier League table after Manchester City could only draw at home to Fulham earlier on Saturday.

However, their limitations in attack were again exposed at St James’ Park, especially with Bukayo Saka still on the sidelines. Eberechi Eze had opened the scoring on the night, with Noni Madueke impressing on the right and netting the equaliser, but the options off the bench offered next to nothing.

Indeed, Tzolis came on with 20 minutes remaining and produced a forgettable cameo with Viktor Gyokeres only introduced in stoppage time.

Arsenal had explored deals to sign world-class forwards Julian Alvarez and Vinicius Jr over the summer, but Tzolis ended up being the sole addition to Arteta’s attack, despite the club offloading both Gabriel Martinelli and Leonardo Trossard.

As a result of failing to fully strengthen their forward line, the north London outfit are being heavily tipped to do just that in the upcoming winter window.

Two players strongly linked with a switch to The Emirates are Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi and highly-rated RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa.

The latter is enjoying a superb season with the Bundesliga outfit, scoring seven goals and adding eight assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

DIVE DEEPER: Mikel Arteta gives David Raya injury update after Newcastle 2-2 Arsenal: ‘Not good news’

Wright urges Arsenal to push for Nusa signing

Our sources have indicated that Arsenal are big fans of Nusa, although they also retain a major interest in Athletic Bilbao and Spain star Nico Williams. However, from a January signing perspective, Nusa should be an easier deal to try and pull off.

Leipzig have put a huge €80million (£67m) price tag on the Norway international, who operates on the left side of the attack for both for club and country.

While the Gunners remain strong defensively and in midfield, legendary former striker Wright firmly believes that signing a player of Nusa’s quality could have a positive impact on central striker Kai Havertz, simply by just having better quality around him.

“I’d want to go [and strengthen] on the left side and up front. At some stage we have got to say ‘we have got to go for it’, Wright told Sky Sports.

“We have been linked with Nusa at RB Leipzig. If think we should just go and get him. We saw today with Tzolis, I didn’t see enough.

“I think with Havertz, if he’s got someone at the same level or better and push him I think we get more out of him, which he needs, and I don’t think that’s happening through Gyokeres.”

READ NEXT: Arsenal set for HUGE battle of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia brother with 14 giant clubs giving chase