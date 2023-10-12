Ian Wright names ‘obvious’ signing Arsenal need to make for Arteta to complete ‘last piece of the jigsaw’

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged his old club to complete the “last piece in the jigsaw” by signing an in-demand Premier League striker in the January transfer window.

Wright feels that landing a prolific No.9 will push the Gunners toward silverware and that elusive Premier League they have not win in almost 20 years.

The player in question is Brentford hotshot Ivan Toney, who is currently banned until the new year after his eight-month suspension for breaching betting regulations.

The 27-year-old returned to training last month but is still not eligible to play again until January 17, midway through the winter window.

However, the England forward will not come cheap, with the Bees expected to demand around £80million for his services.

Despite that figure, Wright feels that Toney is the perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s side and can help the club get over that final hurdle.

He said, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast by Sky Bet: “You know the thing with the way we play and how we spread goals about last season.

“Yes it took us to a certain place but I don’t think the Toney links will go away.

“I believe that Arsenal in what we’re trying to do now – the margins are so small now – you cannot afford to miss those chances and not win those games.

“The Toney links don’t go away because you can see that’s probably the last bit in the jigsaw.

“It’s obvious for everyone to see that this is the last piece. He will do it if it can be done.”

Arsenal facing major rivals for Toney signature

Signing Toney will not be straightforward, however, with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United also monitoring the attacker, according to the Daily Mail.

The good news for the Gunners though is that Toney is said to favour a move to The Emirates over any of Arsenal‘s Premier League rivals, meaning they are in a prime position to get their man.

Arteta currently has Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah to call on as central attacking options, although the pair of scored just three Premier League goals between them through eight games.

It’s claimed, however, that Arteta is well aware of the lack of goals coming from the No.9 position and feels that Toney “ticks a lot of boxes” despite his massive price tag.

A move of that magnitude in January would likely impact on the club’s business next summer though.

But Manchester United great Roy Keane has agreed with Wright’s assessment of the Arsenal squad, feeling they are a striker away from creating something special.

He added: “Arsenal can win the league, but they would need that striker. It’s great when you’re watching a team that can play.”

The Gunners are not back in action Premier League action on October 21 when they head to London rivals Chelsea in the tea-time kick-off.

