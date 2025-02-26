Arsenal legend Ian Wright has expressed concern about top players such as Bukayo Saka running down their contracts at the Emirates and becoming open to sensational moves elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta has done a great job at Arsenal to get them back in the mix for Premier League titles after previously finishing as low as eighth in the table. The Gunners have been beaten to the last two league titles by Manchester City, despite amassing a hugely impressive 89 points last season.

Many felt that if Manchester City were to fall behind this term, then it would be Arsenal to go one better and capitalise, finally ending their wait for the trophy.

But it is actually Liverpool who are favourites for the title, despite it being Arne Slot’s first season in charge at Anfield.

Following Arsenal’s costly 1-0 home defeat to West Ham United on Saturday, they sit 11 points behind Liverpool with one game in hand.

Pundits including Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have claimed the title race is over.

Wright is worried that if Arsenal narrowly miss out on the title for the third year in a row – and then have an unconvincing summer transfer window – they could struggle to give their biggest stars new contracts.

“When you’re talking about renewals with certain players, Saka, Gabriel [Magalhaes], [William] Saliba, the way they’re moving now, I bet those renewals are all going to be slow,” the pundit said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“We’re going to have a situation maybe like Liverpool with Trent [Alexander-Arnold], [Mo] Salah and Virgil [van Dijk].

“If I’m one of these players, and their teams [agents] are going to be saying, ‘Let’s wait and see, we’ve got two years left so let’s wait and see who they get in the summer. I know the manager has signed again but let’s wait and see.’

“If they’re not going to get the kind of players that take us to the next step, look at Saliba. Real Madrid would take him tomorrow.

“Why not wait and see what’s going on in the summer to see the kind of players and calibre of player we’re signing. This is what the people upstairs need to be careful of.”

Mikel Arteta facing stressful few months

Wright also discussed how Arteta will be feeling about the situation.

“I’m sure Mikel will have told them that because he’s probably got the same kind of ambition,” he added.

“‘If you’re not going to give me the kind of players I need, I’m not going to be able to keep the players I’ve got here that are our best players, who are now running down their contracts.

“We haven’t even got into that conversation yet about these players.

“This summer and who comes is f****** vitally important to these players.

“There’s a lot going on right now that needs to be unpacked by these people upstairs and they better get it right. They better get it right.”

Saka, Saliba and Gabriel all have contracts which expire in the summer of 2027. The trio currently appear very happy at Arsenal, but as Wright points out, that could change if the team fails to win any silverware in the next two years.

Given those three are all top-quality players, they will have no shortage of suitors if they do decide to leave Arsenal.

Manchester City and Liverpool have both been credited with interest in Saka in case he does the unthinkable and pushes for a move.

Saliba is a dream target for Real Madrid, as they supposedly view him as the ‘Jude Bellingham of defenders’.

Arsenal transfers: Gunners join winger race; City midfielder battle

Meanwhile, Arsenal have reportedly exploded into the chase to sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

The winger is preparing to leave Dortmund as he wants to follow in Bellingham’s footsteps by securing a transfer to a truly elite club.

Sverre Nypan is another promising young player Arsenal are understood to be tracking.

But City have made the Norwegian midfielder a promise as they try to sign him first.

