Arsenal identify Newcastle man as their ‘dream’ target, Eddie Howe eyes two potential replacements

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal’s hierarchy that he wants a new prolific striker and Newcastle star Alexander Isak is his top target, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Gunners are competing with Manchester City and Arsenal for the Premier League title and Arteta wants someone who can rival Erling Haaland in the scoring charts.

Arsenal’s recruitment chiefs have shortlisted a number of world-class centre-forwards but TEAMtalk sources are adamant that Isak is the man they hope to convince to join in the near future.

As we revealed earlier this month, Arsenal believe Isak ticks all the boxes of what the club is looking for and has become the club’s ‘dream target.’

The Swedish international is under contract with Newcastle until 2028, which puts them in a strong negotiating position. However, sources maintain that a move to Arsenal isn’t impossible for Isak, although it will be difficult.

We understand that Isak is keen to join a club who are competing for trophies regularly and consistently qualify for the Champions League.

The forward harbours concerns that Newcastle’s progress is not going as quickly as first expected, after the Magpies failed to finish in the top four last season. Eddie Howe’s side are currently just one point outside the Champions League qualification places so a lot will depend on how their season goes.

READ MORE: Real Madrid learn strong Arsenal stance on ‘crucial’ star’s exit with brutal raid vetoed

Two concrete Newcastle targets revealed – sources

Newcastle certainly won’t allow Isak to leave without a fight, even if the striker decides he wants to move elsewhere. It will take over £100m to lure him away from St James’ Park and Howe is very unlikely to sanction a January sale, even for a mammoth fee.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Isak and the injury problems of Callum Wilson, Newcastle are keen to add another striker to their ranks.

The Magpies have looked at multiple options, including Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England international is set to be out of contract at the end of the season and the opportunity to sign him on a free transfer is tempting to Newcastle, who still need to be careful with regards to the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

A move to Newcastle would interest Calvert-Lewin, although it isn’t impossible he signs a new contract with Everton once The Friedkin Group complete their take over at Goodison Park.

Newcastle are keen on Lille striker Jonathan David too, who is also out of contract at the end of this season. He will be allowed to open pre-contract talks with non-French clubs in January ahead of a free transfer next summer and the Magpies are expected to be in the mix.

Arsenal round-up: Saliba, Real Madrid latest / Raphinha linked

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continue to show interest in Arsenal centre-back William Saliba and the Gunners have took a hard-line stance on his potential exit.

The 23-year-old has gone from being a player many felt would never be given his chance at Arsenal to one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Saliba and team-mate Gabriel have formed an effective partnership at the back for the Gunners and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Reports suggest that Arsenal are expected to ‘block’ Saliba’s potential exit, as Los Blancos wait in the wings.

The centre-back is considered a ‘crucial’ part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the future and will not allow him to leave the club under ‘any circumstances’.

They are in a position of strength as his contract runs until 2027 but the north London team are working on extending his stay to put them in an even stronger position.

In other news, reports from Spain claim that Arsenal are seriously considering launching a big-money bid for Barcelona winger Raphinha.

Ahead of almost every transfer window since he left Leeds United in 2022, Raphinha has been linked with a move back to England. Multiple top sides have seemingly identified his talent as something they want in their side.

It has been reported that Arsenal are willing to lodge a bid of €90million (£75m/$95m) for the Brazilian. However, it’s said that Barca are not willing to part with Raphinha for less than €100million (£84m/$106m).

EXCLUSIVE: 11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star

IN FOCUS: Isak vs Havertz, stats last season