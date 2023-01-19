Arsenal identify next attacker to sign after Trossard, as Arteta revolution continues with another Prem raid

As a deal nears completion for Arsenal to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton, a report has revealed the next attacker Mikel Arteta wants to add to his squad.

Arsenal are almost ready to make Trossard their first signing of the January transfer window. Brighton have accepted their £27million bid for the winger, who has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners.

Trossard will bring Premier League experience, versatility and a sharpening eye for goal when he completes his move to the Emirates Stadium.

But Arsenal are determined to keep investing in their squad to ensure long-term stability and success. With that in mind, details are already emerging about who their next target in Trossard’s position will be.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are showing an interest in Bournemouth winger, Jaidon Anthony.

The 23-year-old actually spent 10 years in their own academy before leaving for Bournemouth in 2016. Four years later, after a loan spell in non-league with Weymouth, he was making his senior debut.

Last season, Anthony played a big part in helping Bournemouth win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League. He appeared in 45 of their 46 league matches, scoring eight goals.

Since stepping up to the Premier League, Anthony has scored two goals in 14 top-flight appearances. However, this could be his last season with Bournemouth, since his contract will expire in six months’ time.

With that in mind, the report claims Arsenal are now eyeing an opportunity to bring him back into their own fold.

Mikel Arteta has been getting the best out of several young players this season. For example, he has given key roles to William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, all of whom are 21 years old.

Also at his disposal are Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson, whom Anthony used to play alongside in their academy. Perhaps a reunion could be on the cards.

Arsenal one of four options for Jaidon Anthony

However, Arsenal are not Anthony’s only option for his next club. According to the report, he is also on the radar of Leicester City, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Leicester are looking for new players who can freshen them up. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga has been a good place for young talents to develop, and there could be openings at either Leverkusen or Monchengladbach due to uncertainty about the futures of Chelsea loanee, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Marcus Thuram respectively.

As things stand, it is unclear who is in the lead for Anthony’s signature. Nor does the report specify whether Arsenal are planning to make a lowball bid for him in January or wait until the end of the season when he becomes available on a free transfer.

Anthony’s overall record for Bournemouth is 11 goals and eight assists from 73 appearances.

Right-footed, the London-born talent has been capable of operating from either wing for them. But it remains to be seen for how much longer he will be at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal are on course to offer him a move that would allow him to compete in a UEFA tournament – hopefully, for their sake, the Champions League.

Leicester are competing for different objectives this season, whereas his two German suitors are a bit behind schedule for European qualification this season, but without it being out of reach.

Hence, he will have some interesting options to consider. It will also be interesting to see whether Bournemouth will battle to keep hold of him via a new contract.

For now, he will have to keep fighting for his place among Gary O’Neil’s lineups.

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