Arsenal identify two dream attacking targets after Saka injury, Brighton star eyed as short-term solution

Arsenal are open to signing a new winger in January as a result of the injury to Bukayo Saka, who will be sidelined until at least March after undergoing surgery.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal may look to bring in a versatile player who can play on both the left and right flanks to help cover for Saka’s absence and add left-sided depth as well given Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling is also out with a knee injury.

Even before Saka got injured, the Gunners were open to bringing in a new right-sided winger as they were aware that he was playing a lot of minutes and didn’t want to overburden him.

There is less of an immediate concern for the left side, as Arsenal have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard who can play there.

TEAMtalk can reveal that two of Arsenal’s summer targets are Nico Williams and Matheus Cunha. Athletic Bilbao star Williams is seen as a more realistic target for next summer rather than in January, while Wolves have made it clear that they won’t let Cunha go next month unless an astronomical offer is tabled.

Arsenal are certainly admirers of Cunha but to sign him next month, sources suggest it would take a bid in the region of £85million to £90million even make Wolves’ consider changing their position. That price may hold next summer too, given Cunha’s excellent form.

Arsenal, therefore, may have to look at other cheaper options or make a short-term addition. They could also bring in a player who is a little bit older, as they did with Mikel Merino, as whoever is signed will be behind Saka in the pecking order when he returns.

Jesus could step in for Saka

One of the reasons why Arsenal signed Sterling on loan from Chelsea was that he was willing to work under Mikel Arteta as a squad player, have limited game time, but be important as a character off the field and as a footballer when needed.

Sterling never thought he would start every game, so he was the right fit in the right position. That’s why Arteta went for the deal, as well as knowing Sterling well. There are not many of those players around, so Arsenal won’t buy someone for the sake of buying.

There is also a possibility that Gabriel Jesus, who has been in strong form of late, could be used in a wide capacity and that could get the Gunners though the festive period.

Arsenal have no intention to panic buy anyone and their key targets, Williams and Cunha, will only likely only be available in the summer.

Arsenal could sign a striker in January to help solve Saka issue

Another way to fix the problem could be to bring in a striker, so Jesus can play on the right for what remains of this term.

Arsenal have looked at Brighton star Evan Ferguson previously and he could be available on loan in January. Ferguson’s form has diminished this season, hence why he may be available. Arsenal fans may not be excited by his signing but he still has bags of potential at 20-years-old.

Ferguson, again, could be a short-term option while Arsenal wait for the ideal target next summer. It is unlikely, given Brighton’s valuation, that a loan would come with an obligation to buy, and Arsenal can’t yet decide whether to move because Brighton don’t yet know if they want to make Ferguson available. A decision is expected to be taken in the first week of January.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is likely to be available after this season. Arsenal were interested in Sesko last summer and came close to agreeing a deal, but he chose to have one more season in Germany. Arsenal felt like Sesko was sold on their project, though, more so than Chelsea or Manchester United, and if they do return for him, the Gunners aren’t too concerned by other suitors at this stage.

Arsenal remain attentive to Sesko’s situation, but they also have looked at Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak. If Arsenal chose to move for a stirker in January it is not expected to be in place of a summer forward, especially as Jesus’ future remains unclear.

Isak is a kind of dream Arsenal target but Newcastle are very reluctant to sell and he won’t be available mid-season. The Magpies value Isak at over £120million and although Newcastle need funds in to satisfy the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, it is expected they will turn down offers for Isak and January knowing the same suitors will remain come summer.

It will be interesting to see how Isak’s situation develops. It is intertwined with Anthony Gordon, who Liverpool still admire, and Bruno Guimaraes, who Manchester City may go for next summer. Newcastle would only want to reluctantly sell one of that trio in 2025.

