Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Illan Meslier, with the former Leeds United goalkeeper’s arrival expected to be announced imminently after an agreement was struck with the player.

The Gunners have been in the market for a new back-up goalkeeper as they prepare for life without Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Meslier, 26, emerged as a leading option as he became available via free agency.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed that Kepa has asked to leave Arsenal in order to once again become a regular starter.

We reported on July 2 how Arsenal had shortlisted Meslier as a top option to replace Kepa, alongside the likes of Yan Sommer, Matthew Ryan and Stefan Ortega.

The big question was whether Meslier would be willing to accept another second-string role with the Gunners, after losing his starting spot at Leeds in 2025/26 due to inconsistent form.

However, respected reporter Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that Meslier has signed his new contract with Arsenal, and his medical ahead of the move has already been completed.

“Illan Meslier to Arsenal, here we go! Medical already done and deal sealed with former Leeds United goalkeeper,” Romano posted on X. “Contract also signed after medical done in London on Tuesday. Meslier said yes to #AFC project.”

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Arsenal to complete shock signing of axed Leeds star

While Arsenal’s signing of Meslier on a free transfer makes good financial sense, one could argue that his form with Leeds in recent years makes his arrival something of a surprise.

A recent report from The Athletic’s Leeds expert, Beren Cross, shed light on just how poorly Meslier’s stint in West Yorkshire wound up.

Meslier conceded more goals than any other Premier League goalkeeper in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

In that latter campaign, in which Leeds were relegated to the Championship, the late-season arrival of Sam Allardyce saw Meslier dropped in favour of Joel Robles. Per the reporter, those two seasons saw Meslier’s confidence ‘shot to pieces’.

Meslier was then ‘steady’ in the Championship, though he infamously threw away a win when allowing a ball to bounce past him in the final moments versus Sunderland.

He ultimately found himself dropped from the starting XI by Daniel Farke in the latter stages of their promotion campaign. In fact, Meslier barely played a game, with his only two competitive appearances coming in the Premier League 2 where he shipped six goals in 180 minutes of action.

Leeds had no intention of offering the Frenchman a new contract, but now he does have the chance to reignite his career with Arsenal.

Kepa was handed opportunities in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup by Mikel Arteta, and now Meslier will be hoping for the same.

It is worth noting that while things haven’t gone to plan for Meslier in recent years, he was once considered one of the most promising goalkeepers in Europe.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he can rebuild his once-promising career.

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