‘I’m not silly’ – Arsenal star facing reality over future at club

It looks like being another busy summer at Arsenal whether or not they win the Premier League this season, with a number of big signings expected.

Arsenal are at the sharp end of the title race with Manchester City and currently sit top of the table by a point. City do have a game in hand and therefore remain favourites to make history with a fourth-successive crown.

If there are to be signings, naturally there will need to be sales, too. One player who is expected to depart is Scottish left back Kieran Tierney.

The 26-year-old has spent the season on loan at Real Sociedad and admits the competition for places in his position back at the Emirates could be too intense. But he isn’t losing how completely, either.

“There is every chance [I’ll leave],” he told The Athletic. “Look at the squad depth in that position now. They have [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, [Jurrien] Timber, [Takehiro] Tomiyasu, [Jakub] Kiwior. Four players can play there. So if I go back and it’s the same as before then I’m not silly, I know the chances are I’ll be leaving.

“But you never know in football. You get the rare case with [William] Saliba, where he came back after a couple of good seasons (out on loan) but you don’t see it too often with someone who has played for four years, left, and then come back to play again. Stranger things have happened. I could go back and there is a place for me. So I’m prepared for both.”

Arsenal gunning for title

Mikel Arteta’s side face a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. Since defeat at home to Aston Villa last month, they have won all four of their Premier League games, keeping the pressure up on City.

They then face an Everton side who have cliched safety from relegation on the final day, and they’ll hope they can secure a first league since Arsene Wenger’s Invincibles, who went the entire league season unbeaten, 20 years ago.

Tierney, meanwhile, has endured a mixed season in Spain, with just 16 La Liga appearances to his name. La Real are currently sixth in La Liga and don’t look likely to qualify for the Champions League.

The defender will be turning his attention to Euro 2024 next, as his Scotland side prepare to face hosts Germany in the opening game next month. They also face Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

