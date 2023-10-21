‘I’m sure’ – Mikel Arteta makes big hint over next Arsenal boss, with FA Cup winner a prime candidate

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has suggested former Gunners star Jack Wilshere could succeed him in the Emirates hot seat, though the rising coach looks set for a spell away from England first.

Wilshere came through the Arsenal academy before making his first-team debut in September 2008, which saw him become the club’s youngest ever league debutant as he beat Cesc Fabregas’ record. The central midfielder had huge talent from a young age and this potential got Arsenal fans excited that he could become one of the best midfielders the Premier League has ever seen.

While Wilshere went on to make 197 appearances for Arsenal, helping them win two FA Cups, as well as play 34 times for England, he did not live up to his stunning potential due to injury problems.

After leaving Arsenal in July 2018, Wilshere went on to have spells at West Ham United, Bournemouth and Danish side Aarhus GF before hanging up his boots in summer 2022.

The 31-year-old swiftly turned to coaching and was soon named as the manager of Arsenal U18s. In his first season in charge, the youth side reached the final of the FA Youth Cup, where they lost to West Ham.

On October 12, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed that Wilshere has been in talks with MLS outfit Colorado Rapids over becoming their new head coach.

READ MORE: ‘You don’t need him’ – Arteta urged to bench Arsenal ‘problem’ player before Chelsea showdown

Ahead of Arsenal’s clash against London rivals Chelsea on Saturday, Arteta was asked about Wilshere’s MLS discussions, as well as his future.

The Spaniard replied (via the Daily Mirror): “First of all I am really happy that Jack is part of the setup. I think he has done really well, he has brought something that was very necessary in the academy and around the place.

Mikel Arteta endorses Jack Wilshere managing Arsenal

“These things are going to happen when people are doing well. You are going to get attraction and then it will come down to him to make what he believes is the best decision for his career.”

Arteta added (via Fabrizio Romano): “Jack Wilshere could be Arsenal coach one day, I’m sure.”

Wilshere could follow in the footsteps of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney by heading to the US to gain managerial experience before returning to lead a team in England. Rooney worked as D.C. United’s boss between July 2022 and October this year, and he was recently named as Birmingham City’s new manager.

Arsenal fans would be delighted if Wilshere eventually returned to North London to manage their first team. He knows the club extremely well and has the admiration of the supporters thanks to his great performances in an Arsenal shirt, even if he never reached his full potential at the club.

Meanwhile, Arteta has been urged to make a ‘no-brainer’ signing that would allow him to get rid of an Arsenal forward with four concerning characteristics.