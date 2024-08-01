Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is close to joining Marseille after the French club made an improved offer for the 25-year-old, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Nketiah was informed months ago by the Gunners hierarchy that he is free to find a new club this summer as he won’t be guaranteed consistent minutes at the Emirates.

His preference initially was to stay in London, with Crystal Palace among the clubs interested, but Marseille have now convinced him to make the move to France.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that Roberto de Zerbi’s side have proposed a new bid of £26m, inclusive of £3m in add-ons.

We understand that Nketiah has been offered ‘huge wages’ by Marseille and he looks set to join the likes of Mason Greenwood and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at the club.

The transfer is desrcibed as ‘imminent’ by TEAMtalk sources and all parties are working to close the deal as soon as possible.

Arsenal expected to launch Gyokeres bid

We have been told that Nketiah is ‘gutted’ to leave Arsenal but has come to the conclusion that an exit is the best thing for his career.

He has made 168 appearances in total for the North London side, scoring 38 goals and lifting

Consistent playing time is a must for the 25-year-old if he wants to force his way back into the England squad and playing under De Zerbi is another a factor in the move.

Arsenal are keen to sign a new prolific striker and TEAMtalk understands that Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres is the name at the top of Mikel Arteta’s shortlist.

Reports suggest that the Gunners have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the former Coventry City man and the transfer hinges on whether they can agree a fee with Sporting.

Gyokeres has an £86m release clause in his contract and so far there has been no indication that the Portuguese giants will accept anything less.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that Arsenal are expected to table a concrete bid for the forward and the move could develop towards the end of the window.

The 26-year-old marksman enjoyed an incredible debut season with Sporting, netting an incredible 43 goals in 50 games.

Arsenal’s recruitment chiefs believe Gyokeres has the quality to fire the Gunners towards the Premier League title so it will be interesting to see how much they’re willing to pay to bring him in.

