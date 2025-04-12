Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Benjamin Sesko as they prepare for the summer transfer window and TEAMtalk can reveal the latest steps they’ve taken towards a transfer and how much it will cost.

Sesko is one of Europe’s most coveted strikers after scoring 19 goals for RB Leipzig this season at the age of 21. Finding a new centre-forward could take Arsenal to another level, which has led to him being one of the options on their radar.

Now, TEAMtalk can confirm that in recent days, the Gunners had direct contact with the player’s entourage to discuss a possible move – and the feeling between the parties was positive.

At the moment, there are no advanced negotiations or final decisions, but the conversation was an important step. Both sides agreed to stay in touch and speak again soon, as Arsenal continue to evaluate their options for a new striker, given that Sesko is not the only name on the list.

Indeed, Ben Jacobs recently told TEAMtalk that Sesko is joined by Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak on Arsenal’s shortlist – and that the Gunners could move early in the 10-day transfer window at the start of June before the main window later in the summer, partially down to the competition there could be for top strikers.

After all, Arsenal are not the only club interested in Sesko, as he is attracting interest from several top clubs.

For example, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has named Sesko as a candidate for Chelsea.

His current contract with RB Leipzig – which is valid until 2029 – includes a €70 million (£60.8m) release clause, although this could increase slightly based on performance-related conditions.

Arsenal are seriously considering investing in a young striker with great potential and, for sure, Sesko fits their idea. In any case, the English club, if the contacts continue positively, is also willing to match his cost, considering it in line with the player’s “real” value.

It is still early in the process, but the interest is concrete, and contacts will continue. Important developments are expected in the coming weeks.

‘Better than Haaland’? The rise of Benjamin Sesko

By Nathan Egerton

Sesko first started to make headlines when he scored 59 goals in 23 games in the Under-15 set-up at Slovenian side Krsko.

He moved to Austria at the age of 16 and signed for Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth €2.5million.

The striker immediately joined Salzburg’s partner club, FC Liefering, on loan for two seasons. He scored just one goal in his debut season before netting 21 goals in the 2020/21 season.

Sesko returned to Salzburg and scored 29 goals over the following two seasons, helping the club win the Austrian Cup and two Austrian Bundesliga titles.

The 21-year-old completed a €24million move to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 and finished his debut season in Germany with 18 goals across all competitions.

He also became the youngest ever player to score in seven consecutive Bundesliga games at the age of 20 years and 353 days.

In addition to his club form, the Slovenia international has 15 goals in 35 caps for his country and won their Footballer of the Year award in 2022.

He is the youngest player and the youngest goalscorer in Slovenia’s history, having scored his first goal for the country against Malta in October 2021 at the age of 18 years, four months and eight days.

Sesko idolises Erling Haaland and has also been compared to the Manchester City forward due to his physicality, impressive technique and electrifying pace.

He stands at 6ft 4in, while only six Bundesliga strikers recorded a faster running speed than Sesko’s 35.47kmph in the 2023/24 season.

“Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy,” Sesko said when asked about Haaland. “They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.

“My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him.”