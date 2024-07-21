Arsenal have reportedly submitted an improved bid for Wolves goalkeeper Daniel Bentley as Mikel Arteta searches for an Aaron Ramsdale replacement.

The Gunners have already seen a low-ball £50,000 bid rejected by Gary O’Neil’s side and have increased their offer to £300,000.

This comes after Arsenal secured the permanent signing of David Raya from Brentford after triggering the £27m buy option clause in his loan agreement.

The Spaniard will remain Mikel Arteta’s main man between the sticks and as a result, Ramsdale is looking to move elsewhere in favour of more playing time.

Arsenal have identified Bentley as the ideal replacement for Ramsdale and journalist Alan Nixon claims they are ‘hopeful’ of clinching a deal after increasing their offer.

Wolves were far from happy with Arsenal’s initial £50k bid though and previous reports suggest they want £1m for the goalkeeper’s signature.

Bentley, 30, joined Wolves from Bristol City in January 2023 for a nominal fee. He has made just nine appearances for the club and is open to a move to the Emirates.

Newcastle, Southampton plot Ramsdale swoop

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that it’s increasingly likely Ramsdale will leave Arsenal this summer, with Arteta willing to part ways with him for the right price.

Football London claim that Newcastle and Southampton have shown an interest in signing the out-of-favour England star this summer.

Ramsdale signed for Arsenal in 2021 from Sheffield United in a deal worth an initial £24m. It’s claimed the Gunners will demand a minimum of £50m for him this summer but that could change if the player applies pressure on his club to sell.

Southampton are looking to bring in cover for the injured Gavin Bazunu, who could be unavailable for up to 12 months due to a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.

Alex McCarthy – who recently signed a new contract – is the Saints’ current first choice shot-stopper but Russell Martin wants more competition for the 34-year-old.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are looking to sign a new keeper to compete with Nick Pope for a starting spot.

Martin Dubravka is generating interest from Saudi Arabia, while the Magpies have also lost Loris Karius since last season.

Eddie Howe managed Ramsdale during his time as manager of Bournemouth and maintains a good relationship with the 26-year-old.

It will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete bid for Ramsdale as there are plenty of clubs interested in him, per reports.

Arsenal will likely have to drop their £50m price tag for him to secure a much-needed move away from North London.

