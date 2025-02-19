Arsenal are in initial talks with Florian Wirtz and his camp as they look to beat a host of other top clubs to the Bayer Leverkusen ace, according to a report.

Wirtz won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award after playing a starring role in Leverkusen lifting the league title for the first time in their history last term. The attacking midfielder notched 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games across all competitions and has continued that fine form this season, too.

His record stands at 15 goals and 12 assists from 35 appearances so far.

However, the 2024-25 campaign is likely to be Wirtz’s last at the BayArena, with elite clubs queueing up to sign him in a blockbuster deal this summer.

According to an update from TBR Football, the Germany star is ‘expected’ to depart Leverkusen in the summer alongside manager Xabi Alonso, who is a target for Real Madrid.

Arsenal are teeing up a move for Wirtz and have ‘long been in contact’ with the player and his camp to discuss a potential move to the Premier League and contract terms.

The Gunners are ‘long-term admirers’ of Wirtz. They have been given a boost as the 21-year-old is open to testing himself out in English football for the first time.

However, the report does note that a deal will be ‘tricky’ to complete. That is because Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all hoping to land Wirtz too.

Madrid hope to convince the playmaker to follow manager Alonso to the Bernabeu. Bayern, meanwhile, want him to link up with Germany team-mate Jamal Musiala in their team.

Arsenal battling Man City, Real Madrid for Florian Wirtz

TEAMtalk revealed last week that City hold concrete interest in Wirtz, having identified him as an ideal replacement for Kevin De Bruyne in the No 10 role.

Recent reports emerging from Germany have revealed that Pep Guardiola has personally endorsed City’s capture of Wirtz, viewing him as a player with world-class potential.

Wirtz is on the cusp of signing a contract extension with Leverkusen that includes a €125m (£104m / $131m) release clause. Although, it is claimed that Leverkusen will do business at around the €100m (£83m / $105m) mark if a big future sell-on clause is included in the deal.

City are rumoured to be spying a double deal for Wirtz and fellow Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong, having identified the latter as a replacement for Kyle Walker.

Arsenal will need to push hard to ensure Wirtz ends up moving to the Emirates, rather than any other Champions League club.

TEAMtalk understands that Mikel Arteta’s side are gearing up for a transformative – and expensive – summer window, and it looks like Wirtz will be among their key targets.

Arsenal transfers: Updates on two striker options

Meanwhile, Arsenal are busy searching for a new striker and have been presented with two alternatives to Alexander Isak.

As per reports in Italy, the Gunners have been given the opportunity to sign Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic for just €40m (£33m / $41.8m).

CaughtOffside state that Arsenal have also shortlisted Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward Hugo Ekitike as an option in case Isak stays at Newcastle United or moves to Liverpool.

Ekitike is being ‘majorly considered’ by Arsenal and has been given a £60m (€72.4m / $75.7m) price tag.

