Arsenal have received a major boost in their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with rival suitors Real Madrid said to be way behind in the race.

Thomas Partey and Jorginho could both leave the Gunners this summer and that’s why Mikel Arteta has made strengthening his midfield options one of his top priorities for the summer.

Zubimendi, 26, is Arsenal’s top target and the London side have been in contact with his entourage for months to try and thrash out a deal.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to sign Zubimendi and are ‘willing’ to trigger his €60m (£50m, $62m) release clause.

Sociedad are bracing for a summer approach from Arsenal for Zubimendi. The report claims Arsenal wanted to bring the defensive midfielder to the Emirates in January, but agreed to postpone the transfer until after this season.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are said to be ‘aware’ of the situation but at a ‘disadvantage’ with Arsenal ‘currently in the lead’ in the race.

Liverpool have previously shown interest in Zubimendi but have since cooled their interest and everything points towards him joining Arsenal in the summer.

Arsenal have reached ‘broad agreement’ with Zubimendi – sources

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported last week that Arsenal have already reached a broad agreement on personal terms with Zubimendi – although a transfer is still far from sealed.

Sources state that as things stand, Arsenal have yet to reach a full agreement with Zubimendi, formally or verbally. However, it is true that a broad set of personal terms have been verbally agreed upon in terms of wage and bonus structure, so they have made progress on that front.

Arsenal’s negotiations with Zubimendi are advanced but not finalised, and there is nothing stopping the Spain international also talking terms with other clubs providing Sociedad grant permission.

It’s also worth noting that while Zubimendi does have a €60m release clause the cost of a deal will actually be higher, as club’s will still have to pay taxes on top of that, which have a variable inflation rate. Arsenal need to factor that in, along with any agent fees, before making a move.

Zubimendi certainly has the potential to be an excellent signing for the Gunners, to play in a deeper role so Declan Rice has more freedom to attack.

He has spent his entire career with Sociedad and his release clause is structured in a way that he himself has to trigger it, so convincing him to leave the LaLiga side is the biggest obstacle for Arsenal

However, we understand that should Zubimendi choose to leave Sociedad, his preference would be to join a non-Spanish club.

Arsenal round-up: Barcelona battle, double striker swoop

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly facing transfer competition from LaLiga giants Barcelona for the signing of highly-rated Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for Garcia last summer and had a €20million (£16.5m / $21m) offer rejected in the closing stages of the window.

Arsenal ultimately signed Neto on loan from Bournemouth instead but remain interested in signing Garcia.

While Espanyol held firm on their valuation of the 23-year-old keeper last time around, they are somewhat resigned to losing one of their key players this time given that Garcia has a €25m (£20.7m) release clause in his existing contract.

In other news, shock reports suggest that Arsenal could sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins AND RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko this summer.

According to journalist Steve Kay on KS1 TV, Watkins is still on Arsenal’s agenda, with the Gunners planning to sign Sesko as well.

Kay said: “Yeah, with Ollie Watkins. I had a conversation today with the main man, and Arsenal aren’t going away from Ollie Watkins.

“Because of the injury to Gabriel Jesus, he may not be expected back until possibly into 2026, maybe November, late, late. I’ve been told that Ollie Watkins is still on the agenda because they need two strikers.

“That £40m will stay on the table and if Watkins is happy to come, he will come. I’ve also been told this will not affect going in for a main striker like a Sesko.”

