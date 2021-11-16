Arsenal in talks with Real Madrid man as ‘final decision’ set to be made

Arsenal are in talks with a Real Madrid star over a potential switch to the Emirates next year, according to reports.

The Gunners have gone unbeaten in their last ten matches in all competitions. That run includes impressive victories over Tottenham and Leicester City.

But manager Mikel Arteta still has a few problems to sort out. One is the ageing strike partnership of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

A number of players are being eyed, including Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak. He could be available for £34m, despite having a release clause worth €90m (£76m).

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina was an option until recently. Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar made contact with the Serbian’s agent but got no response.

Elsewhere on the pitch, Arsenal could also look to sign a new central attacking midfielder. Martin Odegaard was brought in from Real this summer but is yet to have an overwhelming impact. He is on just one goal contribution from nine league appearances so far this campaign.

CaughtOffside, citing reports in the Spanish press, state that Isco is in the Gunners’ sights.

The north London side are reportedly in contact with the 29-year-old and his representative over a move to the Premier League.

He has fallen down the pecking order in the Spanish capital and would be open to the challenge. Real will allow Isco to choose his next destination as he is surplus to requirements under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian tends to operate with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo or Marco Asensio on both sides of the striker. That leaves no room for either Isco or Newcastle-linked Eden Hazard in the starting lineup.

The report claims that Isco is now set to make a ‘final decision’ over his future. He may look to kickstart his career in England, where he has never played before.

The Spaniard’s contract expires in June, meaning there are two possibilities for Arsenal to capture him. They could sign him for a cut-price fee in January, or wait for him to become a free agent in the summer.

Arsenal star set for January exit

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny is free to leave the club on a free transfer in January, as per The Mirror.

The Egyptian has been given just 48 minutes of top-flight football this campaign. His time under Arteta is clearly winding down.

Turkish side Galatasaray are the frontrunners to snap him up. Elneny’s agent, William d’Avila, reckons they are not alone in the transfer hunt.

“Apart from Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Basaksehir, Besiktas or Trabzonspor are interested in Elneny,” he said. “I can’t answer this question if Galatasaray is the only option in Turkey.

“Of course Galatasaray has an interest because he will be a free agent, he is a good footballer, he knows Turkey, it is advantageous that he knows Turkey.

“I can say that Galatasaray is an important option for him. But I can’t say any more about it because it is too early to talk.”

