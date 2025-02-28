Arsenal have ramped up their interest in Belgian star Maxim De Cuyper and are in discussions over a potential summer deal, as per a report.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are ready for a transformative summer window in which they will bolster numerous positions. There could be new arrivals at centre-forward, left wing, central midfield, left-back and goalkeeper.

Mikel Arteta will have plenty of money to spend too, as Arsenal did not sign anyone in January. That is despite strong links with several strikers including Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha.

It seems left-back is one area Arteta wants the Arsenal board to strengthen quickly, as the Gunners have been credited with firm interest in Club Brugge’s De Cuyper.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Arsenal have entered negotiations with De Cuyper’s agent as they attempt to strike a contract agreement with the player. This comes after they were named as potential suitors for him back in August.

Arsenal are racing to try and forge a deal with the six-cap Belgium international before any other big club.

The report adds that AC Milan have also made contact with De Cuyper’s representative, while West Ham United and Juventus have scouted him on several occasions this term.

Arsenal want to get De Cuyper’s guarantee that he is open to joining them this summer. Once this has been sorted, they will enter official talks with Brugge to try and thrash out a deal.

The Belgian outfit are looking for €25million (£20.6m / $25.9m) to sell De Cuyper, a fee well within Arsenal’s reach.

De Cuyper established himself as an assist machine during the 2023-24 campaign. Indeed, he registered five goals and 15 assists for Brugge in all competitions.

De Cuyper’s record is not quite as impressive this term, as he has managed one goal and six assists thus far. But the attacking full-back could increase Arsenal’s threat in the final third if such a move goes ahead.

De Cuyper in, Tierney and Zinchenko out?

De Cuyper has been lined up to replace Oleksandr Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney in Arteta’s squad.

Zinchenko was signed for £30m in July 2022 and had a good initial impact in north London, but he has since fallen down the pecking order.

Tierney, meanwhile, was captured in a £25m deal from Celtic in August 2019. Like Zinchenko, the Scot is no longer a regular starter under Arteta and was shipped out on loan to Real Sociedad last term.

Tierney has agreed to return to Celtic in the summer once his Arsenal contract expires.

Zinchenko was expected to depart Arsenal in January, only to stay put for another six months. The 28-year-old will surely have to leave this summer though as he wants first-team minutes.

Atletico Madrid have previously been linked with a move for the Ukraine international.

While Zinchenko could follow Tierney out of Arsenal, De Cuyper would still need to prove his worth to get into Arsenal’s starting eleven.

The Gunners paid £42m for Riccardo Calafiori last summer, and he can operate as either a left-back or centre-half. Then there is teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has enjoyed a breakout season and has played 22 times so far.

Arsenal transfers: Villa battle; Osimhen ‘contact’

Meanwhile, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Aston Villa have strongly entered the race for Arsenal-linked striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian No 9 is increasingly likely to leave Juventus in the summer amid a contract wrangle.

Arsenal might prioritise Victor Osimhen if Villa enter negotiations for Vlahovic.

Reports claim Arsenal have made ‘official contact’ to try and tee up a blockbuster move for Osimhen.

