Mikel Arteta has declared that Arsenal will have a ‘big’ transfer window this summer, and TEAMtalk can reveal that confirmed target Viktor Gyokeres could be available for a bargain fee, while other classy strikers remain on their shortlist.

The Gunners’ recruitment will be led by their new sporting director Andrea Berta, who has been tasked with building a side capable of lifting the Premier League title.

A new striker is a priority for Arsenal as they look to bring in more competition for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, and their hunt is well underway.

As previously reported on TEAMtalk, Arsenal have listed Newcastle striker Alexander Isak as their top target, but the chances of landing him are fading as the Magpies set more and more obstacles in the way of his exit.

The asking price for Isak is set at around £130million, and Newcastle have stated that they will do everything to make sure he remains at St James Park next season. The reality is that it will probably take £150m to get the world-class striker this summer.

Arsenal are looking at alternatives and have made moves towards Sporting CP goal machine Gyokeres, who is becoming a much more likely target.

The Gunners have held talks with the striker’s agents, who are awaiting an offer, and sources state that he will be available for a fee well below his €100m (£83m, $108m) release clause.

Sporting open to cut-price Viktor Gyokeres sale

TEAMtalk understands that Sporting will listen to offers in the region of £50m for Gyokeres, who has scored an incredible 85 goals in 92 games since his move from Coventry City in the summer of 2023.

The Portuguese side have will allow Gyokeres to leave for a cut-price fee after he agreed to stay at the club in January, despite multiple suitors enquiring about a deal.

Sporting are also willing to sell Gyokeres for a bargain price as they want to avoid losing him for even less as his contract, which is valid until 2028, winds down.

Sources also state that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko remains an option for Arsenal.

Sesko, 21, is considered to be one of the best young strikers in Europe. He’s scored 35 goals in 79 appearances for Leipzig and has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time.

The Gunners made an approach for Sesko in January, but decided not to bid as Leipzig wanted to keep him, to ensure their relationship with the German club remained strong.

TEAMtalk understands that Sesko will also be available for around £50m this summer. Chelsea are also interested in the Slovenia international, so Arsenal will have to move quickly if they decide to move for him instead of Gyokeres.

Mikel Arteta: ‘It’s going to be a big one’

What’s clear, is that Arsenal are gearing up for a huge summer window as Arteta looks to strengthen in multiple areas, with the guidance of transfer guru Berta to help him.

“It’s going to be a big one and we are very excited about it,” Arteta said in a press conference this week.

“But now when you are going to go again, we want to increase the depth of the squad but as well we want to increase the quality and the skills that we need to go to the next step.

As mentioned, a new striker is a priority but Arsenal are also keen to sign a new midfielder. Talks with Martin Zubimendi are underway, while Athletic Club winger Nico Williams is another confirmed target.

