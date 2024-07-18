‘Incredible’ forward eager to join Arsenal in £50m deal despite Tottenham, Chelsea interest

Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Pedro Neto is keen on joining Arsenal in a summer transfer which will see Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea miss out, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Neto had a fantastic start to last season, registering one goal and seven assists in his first 10 Premier League appearances. However, the winger, who prefers to play on the right flank, ended the campaign with three goals and 11 assists in only 24 games as injury problems once again haunted him.

Nevertheless, Neto did enough to make Roberto Martinez’s Portugal squad for Euro 2024 and he went on to play three times at the tournament before Cristiano Ronaldo and co. were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals.

Gary O’Neil will be hoping to use Neto at Wolves in the upcoming season, but the attacker’s electric performances since moving to Molineux in August 2019 have seen him emerge on the radars of several elite clubs.

Indeed, if Neto had stayed fit in the past, it would not have been a surprise if he had joined a so-called ‘Big Six’ side.

Liverpool have been tipped to sign Neto if Mo Salah leaves, while Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Tottenham’s interest in the 24-year-old.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that Neto is on Chelsea’s radar, too, though the Blues have been overtaken in this particular transfer chase.

Sources state that Arsenal have held preliminary talks with Neto’s agent this week, and the Portuguese has made it clear he is prioritising a move to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal latest: Promising Pedro Neto stance

The Gunners are in pole position to sign Neto as he can offer them Champions League football, something Tottenham and Chelsea cannot match at this stage. Tottenham will compete in the Europa League, while Chelsea have dropped down to the Europa Conference League after Manchester United won the FA Cup.

Arsenal view Neto as a potentially great addition to their forward line and have found out that £50million will be enough to seal a deal with Wolves.

Supporters of Wolves will be sad to see Neto leave, as he has been a brilliant performer for them when fit, but a sale at £50m would give the West Midlands outfit the chance to make a good profit.

Neto arrived in England five years ago when Wolves paid Lazio a reported £18m for both him and midfielder Bruno Jordao.

Signing Neto would tick a key objective for Arsenal, as it would finally see them land a top-class right winger who is capable of providing sufficient cover and competition for star man Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners do have Reiss Nelson in their squad, but the 24-year-old wide man has given West Ham United the green light to sign him, as TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday.

Arsenal fans may be worried about Neto’s fitness, as he has shown his amazing talent before picking up injuries that have ruled him out for long periods during his time at Wolves. But if Arteta and Arsenal can keep the former Braga man fit, then he could become an excellent player at the Emirates.

Indeed, both Pep Guardiola and O’Neil have labelled Neto an ‘incredible’ player after he put in separate top-notch displays in the Premier League.

