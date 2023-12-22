‘Incredible’ Arsenal ‘maestro’ told how he can become world-class by former Gunners star

An Arsenal playmaker has been labelled ‘incredible’ following a brilliant recent performance, with former Gunners captain William Gallas explaining how he can become even better and potentially establish himself as world-class.

After losing 1-0 to Aston Villa in the Premier League and drawing 1-1 with PSV in their final Champions League group game, Arsenal got back to winning ways on Sunday by beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the Emirates. After going into the break at 0-0, Mikel Arteta’s side took the lead in the 53rd minute when Gabriel Jesus headed into an open net, having been left unmarked at the back post from a Bukayo Saka corner.

And Kai Havertz, who is now showing why Arsenal spent £65million on him in the summer, made it 2-0 in the 87th minute to ensure all three points remained in North London. The German finished past Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen following good work by Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah.

Odegaard has not quite been as effective this term as he was last season, when he managed 15 goals and eight assists in 37 Premier League games. However, the attacking midfielder was back to his best against the Seagulls, as he was involved in pretty much everything Arsenal did well.

The Gunners captain showed his threat early on by cutting inside and sending a curling left-footed shot just wide of the post, with Verbruggen scrambling. And Odegaard then demonstrated sheer class when he sent an outside-of-the-foot pass in behind the Brighton defence, allowing Saka to set up Gabriel Martinelli for what should have been a brilliant goal. However, the Brazilian missed the target under pressure from Jan Paul van Hecke.

In the 74th minute, Odegaard drove into the box and got past two Brighton defenders before shooting at goal, but Verbruggen did well to push his shot away with a strong right hand.

READ MORE: Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp names main threat to stopping Premier League title charge

The Norway star might not have registered a goal or assist, but he was clearly one of Arsenal’s best players on the day.

Gallas, who made 142 appearances for Arsenal between 2006 and 2010, has now heaped praise on Odegaard following his exceptional display. Although, the only thing stopping him from being a truly world-class player at the moment is a lack of consistency.

Martin Odegaard called a midfield ‘maestro’

“When you have a player like Martin Odegaard, who, for me, is a maestro midfielder and a player who can change games, it’s easier,” Gallas said in a recent interview (via Sport Witness).

“Against Brighton, he was amazing to watch. He was incredible. I just want him to be more consistent. If he is until the end of the season, the team will cause problems to their opponents in big games. Arteta has brought this desire to the group. Players are fighting for each other.”

The former centre-back also praised Arteta, who has developed Arsenal into genuine title contenders over the past two seasons.

“What he brought to Arsenal is the desire to win games,” Gallas added. “The team plays like soldiers. When they don’t play well, they always need one or two extra players to motivate the others.”

Odegaard will be hoping to get on the scoresheet when Arsenal travel to Anfield to face Liverpool in a huge Prem clash on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool have been told they must forget about signing an ‘outstanding’ Prem ace in the near future.