‘Indispensable’ Arsenal star ‘offers himself’ to Euro giants after brutal Mikel Arteta snub

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho looks set to leave the Emirates this summer

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has reportedly decided to leave the Emirates this summer and has ‘offered himself to Barcelona.’

The Gunners have been in fantastic form this season and if they can beat Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, will be in pole position to lift the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta’s side are also through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Jorginho has played a big role in Arsenal’s success.

With Thomas Partey sidelined with an injury, the Italian international has made 28 appearances across all competitions this term.

Jorginho’s contract at the Emirates is set to expire in June, however, meaning that he will be available on a free transfer this summer as things stand.

Foreign clubs are able to hold talks with the midfielder over a pre-contract agreement and Barcelona are one of those interested in him.

It now seems that Jorginho has made a switch to the LaLiga giants his priority for the upcoming transfer window.

Jorginho tipped to ditch Arsenal for Barcelona

According to reports from Spain, as cited by Football365, Jorginho ‘has been waiting a long time for a call from Arsenal to renew his contract’ but ‘so far it has not come’.

It’s claimed that the 32-year-old has become an ‘indispensable’ member of Arteta’s squad but Arteta has ‘no plans’ to offer him a new deal.

Jorginho has now decided that he will ‘break’ with Arsenal as he eyes a ‘new adventure’ elsewhere. He is generating interest from his native Italy, but he would reportedly prefer a switch to Spain.

The report states that he has ‘offered his signing’ to Barcelona, with the experienced star showing an ‘interest’ in playing at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are ‘continuing to miss’ club icon Sergio Busquets in the middle of the park and Jorginho would offer ‘a solution with experience and at zero cost’.

It’s no secret that the Catalans are determined to bring in a new midfielder this summer. As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Everton’s Amadou Onana is considered to be their top target, but it’s unlikely they’ll be able to afford his £80m price tag.

Signing Jorginho on a free transfer is therefore an opportunity Barcelona can’t really afford to turn down, so everything points towards the Arsenal man ditching London for Catalonia this summer.

