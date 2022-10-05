Arsenal interest in double raid gets confirmation to leave Aston Villa sweating and Liverpool destroyer waiting

Arsenal interest in two deals have been given confirmation by separate transfer sources, with a midfielder and an electric forward both in their sights.

The Gunners have bought extremely well in the market over recent windows. Gabriel Jesus was their star attraction last summer and has had a transformational effect on Mikel Arteta’s frontline.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville both agreed on which two Arsenal stars have taken them to another level this season. Unsurprisingly, Jesus was one.

After eight matches, the Gunners sit atop the table and both morale and belief is sky high in north London right now.

However, Arsenal did fail to sign a player in one position of need last summer – central midfield.

Arsenal bid three times to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. Per the Times, the third and final bid was worth up to £25m, but Steven Gerrard’s side would not budge.

However, the story is unlikely to end there. Indeed, Luiz’s contract expires at season’s end, meaning the January window is the final chance for Villa to cash in.

All the signs point towards Luiz not extending his stay at Villa Park. The Brazilian, 24, looks certain to be on the move in one of the next two windows.

Arsenal not giving up on Douglas Luiz

He’s reportedly told close friends he intends to be at the Emirates one way or another next year. All that remains is for Arsenal to reignite their interest and according to Fabrizio Romano, that outcome is likely.

Via Caught Offside, Romano confirmed Douglas Luiz “remains in the [Arsenal] list”.

He acknowledged nothing has yet been decided for January, though a deal appears there for the making.

Initially speaking about why Arsenal’s summer interest in Palmeiras’ Danilo didn’t lead to a move, Romano said: “Danilo is one of the players that Arsenal have tracked during the summer, but it was never close to being completed.

“Palmeiras wanted more than €35m for him.

“Douglas Luiz remains in the list but nothing has been decided yet for January.”

Interest in Liverpool destroyer confirmed

Another name linked with Arsenal is Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium and Brighton winger, 27, hit the headlines at the weekend with a destructive display against Liverpool.

Trossard scored a hat-trick at Anfield and became only the third opposing player to do so in the Premier League era. The others were Coventry City’s Peter Ndlovu in 1995 and Arsenal’s Andrey Arshavin in 2009.

Trossard has drawn predictable links to Chelsea given his former boss, Graham Potter, now manages the Blues.

He previously raised eyebrows when stating in no uncertain terms “I want to go” if Chelsea came calling.

Yet when asked more recently about the idea of joining either Chelsea or Arsenal, Trossard didn’t seem too fussed as long as it was a step up.

Asked directly if he would consider a move to Chelsea or Arsenal, Trossard said: “It’s difficult to say anything about that now, it completely depends on which club would come.”

Responding to that reply on Twitter, transfer specialist, Ekrem Konour, stated Arsenal are indeed interested in signing Trossard.

Details beyond that basic statement were few and far between. However, Trossard’s five goals and two assists in just seven matches this season have put him in the shop window.

Trossard’s current deal at the AMEX – like Luiz – expires next summer. 2023 will be a crucial time for both players’ futures and Arsenal appear to be in the mix to sign both.

