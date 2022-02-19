Middlesbrough star Isaiah Jones is attracting interest from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham, plus several European sides, TEAMtalk understands.

The right wing-back, who can also operate as a right winger or on the left flank, is enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Boro. He has featured in 28 Championship matches so far this season, registering one goal and nine assists.

22-year-old Jones played a big part in two of Boro’s goals last weekend as they beat Derby County 4-2 at the Riverside Stadium. He also impressed during the shock FA Cup win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, managing 118 minutes before being taken off by Chris Wilder in the dying stages.

Jones is excelling as part of Wilder’s 3-5-2 formation. It has proved the former Sheffield United boss right after he decided not to recall fellow star Djed Spence from his loan at Nottingham Forest – where he is also enjoying a stellar campaign.

Spence is on the radar of several top-flight clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham. But TEAMtalk has learned the number of teams following Jones is now exceeding that of the Forest loanee.

Tottenham are now keeping a close eye on London-born Jones, although they are not alone in monitoring his development. Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Leeds, West Ham and Wolves have all scouted him this year.

TEAMtalk can also reveal Atletico Madrid, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Lyon and Roma as potential suitors. All five teams on the continent have been admiring Jones’ impressive displays in the Championship this term.

Isaiah Jones contracted until 2025

Boro tied Jones down to a long-term contract in November, which they will hope can keep him on Teeside until 2025. It came a week after the appointment of Wilder.

Following the deal’s announcement, the starlet said: “I’m buzzing to get it done. It’s been a great start to the season for me, but the hard work needs to continue.

“I’m just really happy that I’ve got the opportunity to sign this new deal and play for this fantastic club.

“I’ve had loads of messages from fans saying ‘sign a new contract, sign the contract’. Well, I’ve finally signed it and I hope they’re happy with it.

“Hopefully I can give the fans more of the same that I’ve been producing recently and they can carry on singing my song.”

Jones will be hoping to start when Boro travel to Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

