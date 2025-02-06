Arsenal are planning to make a massive splash in the summer transfer window, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Matheus Cunha and Alexander Isak are among the players the Gunners are keen on signing as a top midfielder in LaLiga is also on the agenda.

Mikel Arteta’s side are having a good season. Arsenal are only six points behind leaders Liverpool in second place in the Premier League table, although it must be noted that Reds have a game in hand. The north London club have also progressed to the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Like all big clubs who think ahead, Arsenal are looking to make more additions to their squad in the summer of 2025 even if they win major silverware this season.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are planning to go big on new signings and have identified four major players to bring to the Emirates Stadium.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Alexander Isak is the striker that Arsenal want the most.

The Gunners wanted to sign a new striker in the January transfer window and had a bid for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins rejected.

Arsenal did not try to sign Isak from Newcastle knowing fully well that the Premier League top-four hopefuls would not sell their prized asset.

Isak is Arsenal’s favourite striker option for the summer, but with Newcastle demanding at least £120million for him, it is going to be very difficult for the Gunners to pull it off.

Arsenal are also keen on Benjamin Sesko. We understand that the RB Leipzig striker has a release clause of £65m in his contract.

The Gunners are working on a deal for Sesko, who is open to a move to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal are interested in a deal for Matheus Cunha as well despite the Brazil international forward signing a new contract with Wolves.

The 25-year-old wanted to join Arsenal in the January transfer window, but he eventually decided to stay put at Wolves.

We understand that Cunha, who has scored 11 goals and given four assists in 24 matches in all competitions this season, is “a key target” for the Gunners.

Arsenal also want Martin Zubimendi – sources

It is not just that in attack that Arsenal are keen on strengthening in the summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal have Martin Zubimendi in their sights as well.

Zubimendi was close to joining Liverpool last summer, but the Spain international defensive midfielder had a late change of heart and decided to stay at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal are confident that the 26-year-old will leave Sociedad at the end of the season.

Zubimendi has scored one goal and given two assists in 28 matches in all competitions this season, as Sociedad sit 11th in the LaLiga table.

Latest Arsenal news: Lautaro Martinez interest, Marc Guehi bid

Lautaro Martinez is one of the best strikers in the world, and it does not come as a surprise that Arsenal are keen on the Inter Milan star.

Reports have claimed that the Gunners are ready to pay £100million for the Argentina international striker.

Martinez is reportedly willing to leave Inter for a top team in the Premier League, with the Italian club concerned that they will not be able to keep hold of their prized asset if they get a big offer from Arsenal.

Arsenal will face competition from another London club for Sesko in the summer of 2025.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea want to sign a new striker and have identified Sesko as a potential target.

Meanwhile, a report has claimed that Arsenal are planning to make a bid for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also keen on the England international and could make offers.

