The uncertainty surrounding PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino could see Mikel Arteta targeted, and a report has revealed what Arsenal believe their boss will decide.

Pochettino’s position in Paris is coming under the microscope following their latest Champions League humbling. PSG exited the competition at the Round of 16 stage after blowing a two-goal aggregate lead against Real Madrid.

That was followed up by reports on Sunday claiming fans actively booed Lionel Messi and Neymar’s every touch against Bordeaux in their latest Ligue 1 match. That came a day after PSG ultras called on president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to resign after the latest European debacle.

The ultras want major changes in the boardroom. They made that clear in a recent protest during which they criticised the ‘overpaid mercenaries’ on their books.

While Pochettino is not in that category, the Argentine is facing a fight to save his job in Paris. And with a return to England to fill the vacancy Ralf Rangnick will leave at Manchester United a distinct possibility, PSG could soon be searching for a new boss.

As such, L’Equipe, as cited by Marca, says that Tottenham manager Antonio Conte and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta are both in consideration for the job in Paris.

Arsenal’s Arteta expectation revealed

Losing Arteta would be a bitter pill to swallow at the Emirates with Arsenal finally on the right track after several years in the wilderness. Indeed, the Gunners look odds-on to secure fourth spot after Arteta has worked wonders with the Premier League’s youngest squad by average player age.

Now, a report from Football London has shed light on Arteta’s future, and it makes for great reading for Arsenal fans.

Firstly they acknowledge Arsenal have plans afoot to offer Arteta new deal in the summer. His current contract expires after the 2022/23 campaign.

And per the report, Arsenal fully expect Arteta will accept that offer and commit his long-term future to the club, thus snubbing any interest from PSG or elsewhere.

Edu eyeing Martinelli repeat from Brazil

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly engineering themselves to the front of the queue to sign Palmeiras midfielder Danilo.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has been earning rave reviews in his homeland after starring in his defensive midfield role. Indeed, he has become one of the first names on the teamsheet since signing joining from PFC Cajazeiras in 2018. That stay was made permanent in 2020 – and he’s since gone on to make 93 appearances in all competitions.

He’s predictably emerged on the radars of several European sides. According to Calciomercato.it, Juventus and AC Milan are both understood to be keeping a close eye on Danilo. His deal currently expires in 2026. But bizarrely, it’s reported that he can leave for a fee of around £13.4m (€16m).

Furthermore, the report claims that ‘concrete negotiations’ are now underway in England and Portugal. Naming Arsenal and Benfica, the report claims the pair are already in talks over a deal for Danilo.

And it seems the Gunners may well have the advantage. They are seeking a replacement for Mohamed Elneny in midfield. The Egyptian likely to depart as a free agent this summer.

Gunners sporting director Edu also has a number of good contacts in his homeland. He used that to good affect back in 2019 with the capture of Gabriel Martinelli from third tier Ituano CF.

