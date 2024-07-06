Arsenal have pulled off yet another transfer masterstroke if the comments of an outspoken director of football are anything to go by.

The Gunners have already wrapped up two new signings this summer, with Lucas Nygaard bolstering the acadmey’s goalkeeping ranks and David Raya joining from Brentford.

Arsenal activated their £27m option to buy in Raya’s loan agreement on Thursday and the Spain international has penned a long-term contract at the Emirates.

Further arrivals are expected, with additions also being sought up front, on the wings and in defence. A central midfielder could also arrive if Arsenal offload Thomas Partey to Saudi Arabia.

By far the likeliest player to walk through the front doors at the Emirates next is Italy’s Euro 2024 stand-out, Riccardo Calafiori.

Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Friday that Arsenal will sign the left-sided defender in a deal worth €53m/£45m.

The report also claimed Calafiori will sign a five-year deal running until 2029 that will net the defender €4m-per-season. That roughly equates to a weekly wage of £65,000.

Calafiori is equally adept at operating at centre-half or left-back. His arrival would likely see the Italian compete for the starting berth at left-back while also providing cover in the rare instances Gabriel Magalhaes misses out at left centre-back.

When responding to what appears to be an imminent coup, outspoken Italian director of football, Walter Sabatini, labelled the move a “disaster” for Italian football.

Sabatini previously served as the director of football at numerous Serie A sides such as Lazio, Roma and Calafiori’s current club Bologna.

In his mind, Arsenal are signing a truly great player who has already showcased his quality with one eye-catching moment at Euro 2024.

Italy already bemoaning superb Arsenal coup

“It’s a disaster when strong, young players like him leave our league,” declared Sabatini. “€45 million as a valuation is a huge sum but the defenders are paid even more.

“I think it’s the minimum for someone like him: left-footed, physically imposing, authoritative and with personality in the game.

“Let’s remember what he did in the 96th minute against Croatia: he came out with the ball at his feet, ran forty meters, took on the defence and passed the ball.

“These are plays you only do if you have quality and courage and the courage to take risks and to execute the action is something only great players can do.”

TEAMtalk learned Chelsea were a serious contender to snap up Calafiori too, though as it stands the player is heading for north London.

