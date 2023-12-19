Ivan Toney transfer forces Arteta to make tough Arsenal departure calls as asking price spirals

Arsenal are likely to sell in order to buy if they want to reach a deal for Ivan Toney in January, sources have communicated to TEAMtalk.

Insiders around the club feel it is unlikely the Gunners are going to be able to afford an elite striker unless they raise new funds.

TEAMtalk reported last week how the Gunners could delay a deal for Arthur Vermeeren and look at loan options for their midfield because of financial limitations they will set themselves this winter.

It is felt the need for a defender is a priority next month and as such that is where the biggest spend would come from, with Sporting Lisbon’s the latest name Goncalo Inacio linked.

But as the Gunners sit on top of the Premier League right now, there is a temptation to bolster their attack too, and Brentford’s Ivan Toney is one of their top targets.

Toney, 27, returns from a betting ban in January and is setting his sights on taking the next step up in his career plan.

Arsenal have had their eye on him since the beginning of this calendar year and hoped that he would be attainable in 2024 for around £50million.

That does not look like being the case right now, with suggestions up to £80million could de demanded by Brentford as they seek to hold on to their star striker and had him a new contract.

Arsenal have not yet fully committed to their winter business plan but if they do decide to pursue Toney then they will also have to look into player sales to balance the books.

One player who it’s hoped will not be sold, though, is Eddie Nketiah, with Mikel Arteta attempting to keep the striker – who’s missed just one league game this season – at the club beyond January.

Arsenal’s purchase of Declan Rice sent them into record-breaking transfer territory last summer, as he completed a £105million transfer from West Ham United.

Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber also arrived as Arteta worked closely with the club’s recruitment staff to identify talent that would clearly fit with the vision he had.

As Arsenal now sit on top of the pile, they are sensing an incredible chance to seriously challenge holders Manchester City and that opportunity could yet spark transfer activity that further boosts the squad’s quality level.

