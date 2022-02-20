Jack Wilshere referenced his time building up his fitness with Arsenal after details of his move to Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening emerged.

Jack Wilshere, 30, had been without a club since leaving Bournemouth in the summer. The classy midfielder’s career has been characterised by unfulfilled potential stemming from several extended spells on the treatment table.

At his best, Wilshere was a commanding presence in the middle of the park. But now into his 30s, Wilshere had struggled to simply find a club willing to give him a chance.

Wilshere had been training with former club Arsenal as well as Italian side Como to help build up his fitness.

Now, his efforts have been rewarded after signing with Danish side Aarhus Gymnastikforening until the end of the season.

Known simply as AGF, the outfit currently sit seventh in the Danish Superliga. The move was announced via their official website, and their report revealed there is an option for a further 12 months beyond the summer.

Jack Wilshere always targeted 2022

In his first words as an AGF star, Wilshere namechecked Arsenal when claiming it was always his intention to push for a new club in 2022.

“Since I started training with Arsenal, I have never hidden the fact that it was to be ready for 2022 and for a new club,” said Wilshere.

“Now the right club is here, and it will be an exciting new challenge for me.

Arsenal legend fires shots at Stan Kronke after LA Rams Super Bowl win Arsenal legend Paul Merson not happy with Stan Kronke after LA Rams Super Bowl win

“I am in a place in my career where I need to get started again after a difficult period and that opportunity has AGF offered me. For that I am very grateful, and I will do everything I can to live up to the expectations.

“I am very much looking forward to contributing to the team. I’m physically in really good shape and I feel fit, so now for me it’s about getting into the squad and see if I can earn some playing time for the club and contribute to get some wins.”

Bukayo Saka, Conor Gallagher, Phil Foden and six other Young Player of the Year contenders

AGF thrilled with Wilshere coup

AGF director of football, Stig-Inge Bjornebye was also quoted in the piece.

The former Liverpool left-back, now 52, is excited about his side’s coup, though admitted Wilshere is lacking in match sharpness despite his extensive training efforts.

“He is in good physical shape, but obviously lacks some game fitness,” said Bjornebye.

“But that will soon come, and we look forward to seeing him in the white jersey, when he has settled in.”

READ MORE: Arsenal in talks for sensational double deal as bargain prices come to light