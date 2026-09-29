Arsenal now actively trying to sign Spanish star after he REJECTS Real Madrid – report

Arsenal have made a move to bring Jacobo Ramon to the Emirates Stadium after he rejected the chance to join Real Madrid in 2027, according to the Italian media, as the Como defender’s comments on his future come to light.

On September 25, it emerged that Real Madrid want to make Ramon their first signing of the 2027 summer transfer window.

Real Madrid reportedly plan to bring the defender back to Estadio Bernabeu to replace Antonio Rudiger, who is expected to retire at the end of the season.

Ramon developed at the Madrid youth academy and made six appearances for the first team before Los Blancos sold him to Como in the summer of 2025.

However, on September 27, AS reported that Ramon has no plans to return to Madrid, who appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager in the summer.

The Real Madrid-learning Spanish publication stated: ‘His rapid adaptation to elite football, coupled with his exponential rise in form in recent months, has led those at Valdebebas to seriously consider his return next season.

‘However, according to AS, Jacobo is not considering a return to Real Madrid.

‘At least not for now, because although the player feels like a Madridista, his priority is to play and feel important wherever he is.’

AS noted Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest in the 21-year-old Spanish central defender.

It has now emerged in the Italian media that Arsenal are already actively working to sign Ramon.

TuttoMercatoWeb has reported that the Premier League champions have made a move to sign the Como star.

The report stated: ‘According to our editorial team, Arsenal have made a move for the Spanish defender.

‘The Gunners’ management considers Ramon one of the first names on their list to strengthen their defence and is already working on bringing him to London in the future to make him available to Mikel Arteta.’

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Jacobo Ramon on his future amid Arsenal and Real Madrid interest

Arsenal, Real Madrid and Chelsea may be keen on a 2027 deal for Ramon, but the 21-year-old defender is happy at Como and is not thinking of his future.

Como finished fourth in Serie A last season and are playing in the Champions League this campaign.

Cesc Fabregas’s side are currently only three points behind leaders AS Roma in the Serie A table.

Ramon said on September 23, when asked about a possible return to Madrid, as quoted in Mundo Deportivo: “I’m focused on the present.

“I’m very happy at Como and I’m only thinking about doing my best this season, winning a lot of games and getting as far as possible.”

When asked if it is more difficult to break into the Madrid first team than in the Barcelona senior side, Ramon said: “At Real Madrid, you have the best players in the world; playing time isn’t handed out, but last year saw the most debuts.

“Two years ago, I debuted, along with Chema (Andres), Víctor (Munoz), Gonzalo (García)… so many people, and I’m sure more will make their debuts.”

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