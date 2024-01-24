Arsenal squad star who Arteta loves responds to exit speculation as agent confirms Gunners sale stance

Jakub Kiwior has opened up on his Arsenal future, as has his agent

After being linked with a January departure from Arsenal, defender Jakub Kiwior has addressed his future, simultaneously dropping hints about staying or leaving.

Kiwior is wanted back in Serie A this month, just 12 months after he left Italian side Spezia to join Arsenal. His gametime has been more spread out in the Premier League due to the difficulty of dislodging Gabriel Magalhaes as Mikel Arteta’s main left-footed centre-back.

Recently, reports claimed the only two clubs Kiwior would consider going back to Serie A for would be AC Milan and Juventus.

Milan have been one of the most insistent suitors for Kiwior, due to a plethora of injuries in their backline.

However, the Poland international has now given a mixed response to rumours about him leaving Arsenal.

In the same interview, Kiwior has said he wants to play more, but is still focusing on Arsenal, where he doesn’t necessarily feel underused yet.

Kiwior told Super Express: “I’m glad that I saw how such a large club works. And that I get another chance from the coach. Now I want to see more of these performances.

“In a football context, I can say that training is at a higher level. I managed to score a goal in the Premier League, make my debut in the Champions League and establish myself in the national team.

“I would definitely like to play more, but I don’t feel like I lack experience.”

He concluded: “It’s definitely nice and I’m glad there’s interest in me. But I focus on what is now.

“Besides, there have been no talks with me yet.”

Kiwior agent says Arsenal ‘position is clear’

While Kiwior has been addressing his own status, his agent has also clarified what Arsenal are planning for the 23-year-old.

According to Pawel Zimonczyk, Arsenal have outlined a long-term role for Kiwior and are clear in wanting to keep him.

Zimonczyk told TVP Sport: “Kuba is an Arsenal player, he has a valid contract and, according to all our information, he is a ‘player for years’.

“We have specific inquiries about Kuba from many clubs, but everything is decided by Arsenal and their position is clear: Kuba stays.”

Mikel Arteta could be a major factor behind Arsenal keeping their faith in Kiwior and rejecting the idea of him leaving.

Back in May, the Arsenal manager enthused: “He is a player that I really like, that’s why I signed him.

“He has the potential, at his age, to be great.”

Kiwior is under contract in north London until 2028 and seems to have every chance of adding to his 24 appearances for Arsenal so far, 16 of which have come this season.

