Bayern Munich winger Jamal Musiala, who has been linked with Arsenal

Arsenal are in talks over bringing Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala to the Emirates Stadium, according to a German source, who has also revealed the ‘dream’ club for the youngster.

Musiala’s formative years as a footballer when he was a kid were at the Chelsea youth academy before he moved to Bayern Munich in 2019. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has established himself as an important player for the Bavarian giants, scoring 64 goals and giving 40 assists in 208 appearances.

The Germany international, who made his long-awaited return this month after suffering a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in July 2025, signed a new contract with Bayern in February 2025, tying him down at the German club until the summer of 2030.

While Bayern have no plans to sell Musiala, Bayern Space has claimed that talks between the attacking midfielder’s camp and Arsenal are ongoing.

The German source has claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea are the most realistic destinations for the 22-year-old, although his long-term aim is to play for Barcelona.

Bayern Space is a reputable account on X with over 31,000 followers and has been praised by respected reporters like The Daily Mail’s Merseyside correspondent, Lewis Steele.

The X account, which often provides insights into Bayern and was among the first to report Michael Olise’s release clause in his contract, has claimed that there is a release clause of €150 million (£130m, $177.4m) in Musiala’s contract for the summer of 2026.

Jamal Musiala situation in details

Bayern Space wrote on X at 9:12am on January 24, 2026: “Jamal Musiala’s contract extension, signed last year, includes an exponential salary adjustment that increases with each passing season.

“His current salary is set at €32.5 million (£27.6 million) per year and increases by 10 percent annually, rising to €35.75 million (£30.4 million) at the start of next season, with the final year of the contract in 2030 set at €52.35 million (£44.5 million).

“This makes it, by a considerable margin, the most lucrative contract in the history of German football.

“Equally notable is the structure negotiated by Musiala’s representatives regarding his release clause.

“The agreement includes a decreasing release clause that drops with every passing transfer window.

“Initially set at €175 million (£150 million), the clause has already fallen to €150 million (£127.5 million) for the upcoming summer window, following two completed transfer windows.

“The figure is expected to drop further to around €135 million (£115 million) in the summer of 2027, a period that internally is already viewed as a realistic departure window amid growing interest from clubs such as Arsenal and Chelsea.

“It is worth noting that Musiala’s long-term dream is to play for Barcelona, while the Premier League, particularly Arsenal and Chelsea, is internally viewed as the most realistic destination.

“Barcelona would only be able to realistically pursue such a move later in the contract cycle, potentially in the summer of 2028 when the release clause is projected to fall to around €125 million (£105 million), in 2029 at approximately €100 million (£85 million), or ultimately in 2030 should he see out the contract and leave on a free transfer.

“In parallel, informal back-channel discussions and loose lines of contact with Arsenal and Chelsea are understood to be ongoing, keeping both clubs positioned should the situation accelerate earlier than expected.”

