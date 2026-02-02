Arsenal have entered talks with Hearts over a surprise deal to bring teenage striker James Wilson to Emirates Stadium on deadline day – and the news could give the Scottish Premiership hopefuls double delight at the way the move will be structured.

Everything is going swimmingly for Arsenal both on and off the field. Their margin at the top of the Premier League was extended to six points this weekend after a crushing 4-0 win at Leeds, while nearest challengers Manchester City (a 2-2 draw at Tottenham) and Aston Villa (a 1-0 home loss to Brentford) both dropped points.

With the Gunners also setting records in the Champions League, winning all eight group games to set their longest winning sequence in the competition, everything is in place for Mikel Arteta’s side to enjoy arguably the greatest season in their history.

Having spent lavish sums in the summer, Arsenal now boast what many observers see as the best squad in both the Premier League and Europe; strength, speed, agility, and huge ability across every position and a bench that would all likely make 90% of every other top-flight side’s first-choice XIs.

However, like any well-run club, the Gunners are never yet done, and sporting director Andrea Berta is constantly on the lookout for further ways to aid his side’s chances of success.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are in talks with Hearts over a deal for 18-year-old striker Wilson.

Posting on X, Romano wrote: ‘EXCL: Arsenal open discussions with Hearts FC on Scottish talent James Wilson, 18-year-old striker already capped for the National Team. Initial loan deal being discussed club to club.’

Sources have since confirmed to our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher that the teenage striker is ‘very keen’ on the move to the Premier League leaders.

Arsenal building for long term with double striker move

The teenager made his pro debut for Hearts as a 16-year-old two years ago and has already racked up 45 appearances for the Edinburgh club.

Having scored eight goals in that time and having also been capped for Scotland, it is no surprise to see clubs starting to take an interest in a player branded as one of his generation’s best talents.

But how long Hearts keep him in Edinburgh will likely be key to negotiations.

Derek McInnes’ side are currently top of the Scottish Premiership and hold a six-point cushion on Celtic and Rangers after 24 games played. Were they to win the title it would be the first time anyone but the Glasgow giants has lifted the trophy since Aberdeen, way back in 1985 – 41 years ago.

Understandably, they would not want to lose the teenager now given their quest for glory and are keen to ensure they do not weaken their prospects of achieving title success.

However, they would find a huge offer from Arsenal hard to resist, though accepting a deal that either allows him to see out the season in Scotland, or on a move that would see him instantly loaned back, would be in their best interests.

And while a fee has not been mentioned at this stage, it’s understood that Hearts would be seeking a fee of around £8m for Wilson.

Wilson’s signing will increase speculation that summer signing Viktor Gyokeres could be replaced after just one season.

However, Wilson is seen as more of a player for the future and with TEAMtalk sources revealing enquiries have been made over a huge summer raid from LaLiga.

Tonali reports denied; Ornstein confirms deadline day signing plan

Meanwhile, reports that Arsenal are in talks with Newcastle over a staggering move to sign Sandro Tonali have been emphatically rubbished, though sources insist there may be more to the links than meets the eye.

Elsewhere, David Ornstein has revealed Arsenal plans to strengthen in midfield on transfer deadline day after a devastating injury blow was confirmed for one of Arteta’s favourite players.

Finally, shock reports from Spain claim that Arsenal are ready to go toe-to-toe with Liverpool, amongst other Premier League clubs, when it comes to securing the signing of an elite Real Madrid star considered an upgrade on summer signing Martin Zubimendi.

