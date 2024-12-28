Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool will lift the Premier League title this season, but suggests Arsenal could be in with a shout if they make two key additions.

Arsenal beat Luton Town 1-0 in unconvincing fashion on Friday night to send them above Chelsea to second-place in the table, six points behind Liverpool.

Liverpool, however, have one game in hand on the Gunners and are unsurprisingly the Bookies’ big favourites to win the league, for the first time since 2019.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have just suffered a major blow as key man Bukayo Saka is set to be sidelined for at least two months after he picked up a hamstring injury, which required surgery.

Carragher believes that if Arsenal do not bring in reinforcements in the transfer window next month, they’ll have no chance of catching Liverpool

“Arsenal’s biggest problem right now is their injuries,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column. “They managed to avoid too much disruption in the last two years but their squad has been stretched this time.

“But I am speaking with my head and heart when saying Liverpool will pip them to first place. Arne Slot’s attacking options are the strongest in the Premier League.

“My only worry for Liverpool is if they pick up injuries to their big players. If they can avoid them, they will be difficult to catch. Chelsea will finish third and despite their issues I see Man City finishing in the last Champions League spot.

“Arteta has been too reliant on the same players, none more so than Bukayo Saka,” he added. “Arteta needs at least two more top attacking players. I am not talking about back-ups in the event of injury but starters who will keep the opposition manager guessing as to what the starting XI will be.

Arsenal eyeing attacking additions after Saka blow – reports

Meanwhile, reports from Italy claim that Arsenal could offer AC Milan Jakub Kiwior in a swap deal for winger Samuel Chukwueze next month, as a result of Saka’s injury.

Chukwueze signed for Milan from Villarreal in 2023. He hasn’t hit the heights that he did in Spain and has scored just six goals and made four assists in 54 Milan appearances so far.

The Nigerian international has been competing with former Chelsea man Christian Pulisic for a spot in the starting XI and hasn’t always got the nod from Paulo Fonseca.

In other news, Arsenal are one of the clubs keeping close tabs on Barcelona attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, who could be available on a free transfer in January.

Olmo’s contract with Barca includes a clause which allows him to walk away on a free transfer if the LaLiga side fail to register him in their squad for the second half of this season, which they have so far yet to do.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United are all said to be keeping a close eye on Olmo’s situation.

Gunners ramp up striker hunt

As we have consistently reported, Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a world-class striker who can compete with Kai Havertz for a starting spot.

It’s possible that Arsenal could bring in a high-profile centre-forward in January and have a number of exciting targets on their shortlist.

We understand that Newcastle star Alexander Isak is Arsenal’s dream target, but a deal will be near-impossible in January as it’ll take over £115m to lure him away from St James’ Park.

Also on Arsenal’s radar is Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and PSG’s Randal Kolo Muani – who could be available for £50million in January.

