Arsenal are keen on a deal for Jamie Gittens, with a report revealing how much the Gunners have to pay for the winger as competition for the Borussia Dortmund winger intensifies.

Gittens has been on the books of Dortmund since 2020 when he joined after leaving Manchester City and has established himself as one of the best young wingers in Europe. The England Under-21 international has been deployed as a left-winger this season and has done admirably well for the German club, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in 35 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal are in desperate need of a new striker in the summer transfer window and are keen on Dusan Vlahovic and Alexander Isak among others, but it has now emerged that the Gunners have taken a shine to Gittens.

According to TBR, Arsenal have been closely following Gittens over recent months and have been impressed with the English winger.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on signing a striker as well as a wide forward, and the north London club could now be about to firmly enter the race for England Under-21 international.

The report has claimed that Arsenal “could yet emerge as the strongest suitor”, and encouragingly for the north London club, the former Man City prospect himself is open to a return to England.

However, Arsenal will face stiff competition if they become really serious about signing Gittens from Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa have all been following the winger and have been impressed with how he has done.

Borussia Dortmund stance on Jamie Gittens exit

Dortmund have a proud recent history of developing young English talent and then selling them at a hefty price.

Jadon Sancho emerged as one of the best young players in Europe and starred for Dortmund before he returned to England.

Jude Bellingham made his name at the German club and is now winning LaLiga and the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Gittens could be the latest English player in that trajectory, although, just like with Bellingham and Sancho, Dortmund are asking for a lot of money for him.

According to TBR, the German club have told Gittens that he can leave this summer but for £70million.

Although the player himself is not going to push for an exit, he accepts that he will have to leave because Dortmund need funds.

Latest Arsenal news: Nypan blow, Vlahovic bargain fee

Arsenal wanted to sign Sverre Nypan in the January transfer window and remain keen on securing his services this summer, but the north London club are facing competition from Man City.

It has emerged that the defending Premier League champions have promised the Rosenborg midfielder first-team football in order to persuade him to snub a move to the Emirates Stadium and join Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium.

TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal planned to make a late bid for Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window after their offer for Ollie Watkins was rejected by Aston Villa.

An Italian report has claimed that Vlahovic is still on the Gunners’ radar, with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid also interested in the striker.

Encouragingly for Arsenal, Juventus are willing to sell Vlahovic this summer and that too for a bargain transfer fee of €35million (£29m / $36.6m).

Meanwhile, it seems that Jorginho’s days at Arsenal are numbered.

A report in the Brazilian media has stated that the midfielder has verbally agreed to join Flamengo in the summer transfer window.

