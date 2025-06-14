Arsenal are planning to make an offer for Jamie Gittens and bring him to the Emirates Stadium, according to a report, but TEAMtalk reveals the name of the London club that the Borussia Dortmund winger wants to join in the summer transfer window.

The 2024-25 season promised to be a successful one for Arsenal, but it ended in disappointment. Mikel Arteta’s side could not last the distance in the Premier League title race, and while the Gunners did brilliantly to get past Real Madrid and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, the north London outfit went out meekly to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal are determined to bounce back, with Arteta and Sporting Director Andrea Berta actively trying to make quality additions to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Signing a top striker is at the top of the Gunners’ agenda, while interest in Real Madrid and Brazil international Rodrygo underlines Arteta’s desire to bring in a wide player.

According to Fichajes, Gittens is a player that Arsenal are keen on signing and are already planning to make a bid for.

Arsenal are ‘preparing a proposal’ close to €50million (£42.5m, $57.8m) for the Dortmund winger.

The report has noted that Dortmund value the 20-year-old England Under-21 international winger at more than what Arsenal are ready to offer.

Gittens has been on the books of Dortmund since 2020 when he joined after leaving Manchester City.

The 20-year-old has established himself in the Dortmund first-team squad and is widely considered one of the best young wingers in Europe.

Described as an ‘English sensation’ on Bundesliga’s official website in December 2024, Gittens scored 12 goals and gave five assists in 48 matches in all competitions for Dortmund last season, playing predominantly as a left-winger.

Nuri Sahin managed Gittens at Dortmund and noted last season: “He’s a very important player for us. Jamie himself wants to take the next step, and we want him to take that step.

“Now he’s scoring goals and playing more mature football. It’s not news to me that he’s incredible one-on-one and is a very good finisher.”

Jamie Gittens wants Chelsea move – sources

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, and any report from the Spanish news outlet has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

While no other reputable publication has claimed yet that Arsenal are planning to bid for Gittens, the north London club’s interest in the English winger can be verified.

TEAMTalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on May 7 that Arsenal have identified Gittens as a potential transfer target this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal manager Arteta personally rates the winger highly.

However, it is Chelsea where Gittens would love to move to, if he were to leave Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have had two bids for the winger already turned down, with Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl publicly saying that talks will continue.

Kehl told Tage Spiegel this week: “We spoke on the phone, in the end we did not agree, because we have different ideas about the current value of the player.

“Jamie definitely makes our team better. We are glad that he is there. We are in a good exchange and see how things are shaping in the future.

“Of course, at some point, if you take a player with it, you also have to sell. I assume that his market value will not fall. We will see to what extent we can keep it until the end of the tournament. There will be talks again.”

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on June 4 that Gittens has already said yes to a potential move to Chelsea and is keen on a return to England.

