Arsenal line up January raid on Bayern Munich after Fleetwood humiliation

The stunning upset at the hands of Fleetwood Town has strengthened Arsenal’s resolve to sign a Bayern Munich star in January, with a second source confirming the interest is genuine.

Arsenal were on the wrong side of the biggest shock in League Cup history on Tuesday night. The 84 places between the two sides in the football pyramid represents the biggest gap for the lower-ranked team beating the higher one.

The Gunners rotated heavily for the tie, though the eleven still featured household names like Jurrien Timber, Piero Hincapie, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Martin Zubimendi, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres.

There were no shortage of top-class defenders on display, and despite boasting unquestionably the strongest corps of defenders in the Premier League, reports now state Mikel Arteta wants more.

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A recent report from German journalist, Christian Falk, revealed Arsenal are considering a move for Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae in January.

He stated: “It is TRUE: Min-jae Kim is officially on Arsenal’s list. I’ve had this news confirmed. It’s partly because of the injury to Piero Hincapie.

“Also, the scouting chief, Maurizio Micheli, is the same one who discovered the South Korean during his time at Napoli.

“Now, he works for Arsenal, which is why he has the centre-back on his radar.

“They are looking for a potential defensive signing for the winter, so perhaps Kim could be sold with the right offer. We have to see what happens!”

Hincapie has since returned from injury and played against Fleetwood. Nevertheless, a fresh update from reporter Dean Jones has verified Arsenal want Kim in the winter window.

Jones also hinted Arsenal will now be emboldened to push ahead with the signing of a new defender on the back of the Fleetwood humbling.

While that result in isolation won’t be the deciding factor, it will serve to strengthen their desire for reinforcements in January.

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Arsenal could sign Kim Min-jae in January

Jones wrote for Flashscore: ‘Bayern Munich defender Min-jae Kim is one of the names on Arsenal’s transfer radar, sources confirm, as they explore ways to strengthen their squad in the new year.

‘The Gunners had already been contemplating how to add greater depth to their defence in recent weeks, but Tuesday night’s embarrassing defeat to League Two Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup could enhance the chances of a signing.

‘While one result is unlikely to dictate their transfer strategy, Arsenal are continuing to assess where further reinforcements could prove valuable.’

Kim, 29, is a valuable squad player in Munich, though not a regular starter.

A prior report from TuttoJuve when detailing Italian interest in the player noted Bayern’s stance at present is they do not wish to sell.

As such, the onus is on Arsenal to put forward an offer Bayern deem too good to refuse for a 29-year-old squad player.