Mikel Arteta claims that Arsenal’s hierarchy are “very close to achieving” their transfer aims as a swoop for top striker target Viktor Gyokeres reportedly nears a conclusion that will finally appease Gunners fans.

The spotlight on Arsenal‘s lack of scoring firepower was clear for all to see again last week as Arteta’s side failed to take their chances in their Champions League semi-final exit at the hands of PSG.

Having lost Gabrel Jesus and Kai Havertz halfway through the campaign, midfielder Mikel Merino was thrust into the No.9 role and, despite moderate success, it’s no real surprise that Arsenal’s title challenge faded badly before their PSG torment.

However, according to a report from Saturday’s edition of Correio da Manha, the Gunners have now submitted their first official offer for long-term target Gyokeres which is said to be worth £63.4million (€75m).

The Sweden international already has an agreement over personal terms at The Emirates, with the north London outfit set to beat the likes of Manchester United Liverpool and Chelsea to the prolific forward.

Gyokeres has scored an incredible 52 goals in 49 matches for Sporting this season and has been chosen by the Gunners ahead of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

The Bundesliga forward was the club’s No.1 choice for the central striker at The Emirates, but sporting director Andrea Berta has been the driving force behind switching the focus to Gyokeres instead.

Arteta drops telling hint over big transfer swoop

Arteta, meanwhile, claims that the club already know what they need to do when the summer window opens, and pointed to the fact that all decision-makers at the club are singing from the same hymn sheet – with a clear hint that a glaring issue in his first-team squad will soon be rectified.

“I understand the narrative [about signing a No 9]. When you create five expected goals but only score one, it’s going to happen. It’s normal,” Arteta said.

“We look at the things with much more data and resources than many people, but a lot of people have very good intuition on what is needed – and it’s good to listen to those opinions.

“We have a very clear vision from the ownership, the owner and the board, the new sporting director, we are all aligned on what we want to do. We are very close to achieving it – and that’s it.

“Some days it will be sunny, then the storm will come. You have to go through every single day, lift your head up, make sure that you’re doing your very best in a very honest way and you’re fully believing what you can do. Then it will come.”

Gyokeres is not the only Arsenal incoming expected this summer, though, with the Gunners also closing in on the addition of another long-term target in Martin Zubimendi.

A full agreement is said to be in place for the Spain defensive midfielder, with Arteta’s men set to pay in the region of €60m (£50.8m) for his signature.

