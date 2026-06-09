Arsenal are set to pull off an exciting double signing

Arsenal are accelerating plans to secure two of Europe’s most highly-rated teenage talents, with TEAMtalk understanding the Gunners are closing in on deals for Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga and Paris Saint-Germain prospect Emmanuel Mbemba.

The North London club have made youth recruitment a major priority under sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta, and sources have confirmed that significant progress has been made on both fronts.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed, Arsenal are advancing towards an agreement for Leicester’s outstanding 16-year-old attacker Monga.

The 16-year-old is regarded by those in the industry as a generational talent. He has emerged as one of the most coveted young players in English football, and virtually every major Premier League club has explored a move.

However, Arsenal have moved decisively, and sources have told us that talks between the clubs are progressing well and that personal terms are close to being finalised.

We understand that both Arteta and Berta have personally spoken with Monga during the process, outlining a clear pathway into Arsenal’s first-team setup and detailing how they believe he can develop at the Emirates Stadium.

Those conversations have proved hugely influential. TEAMtalk can reveal that Monga has been won over by Arsenal’s vision for his future and there is growing confidence that a deal can be completed. Monga is not the only elite teenage prospect Arsenal are working on, though…

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Arsenal pushing to complete PSG raid

TEAMtalk can also confirm that 18-year-old PSG defender Emmanuel Mbemba has emerged as a major target and that Arsenal are now leading the race for his signature.

The highly-rated left-sided defender is out of contract this summer and his availability has alerted clubs across Europe.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Arsenal have held talks with Mbemba and his representatives, with the club’s project making a strong impression.

Competition remains fierce, however.

Chelsea’s ownership group BlueCo and Manchester City’s parent company City Football Group have both made contact regarding Mbemba’s situation.

Stuttgart, PSV Eindhoven and Paris FC have also explored the possibility of signing him.

Despite that interest, TEAMtalk understands Arsenal have moved to the front of the queue.

Those familiar with the discussions believe Mbemba is currently favouring a switch to North London, with Arsenal’s reputation for developing young talent and the opportunities potentially available at the club proving major attractions.

The pursuit of Monga and Mbemba underlines Arsenal’s determination to strengthen not only for the present but also for the future.

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