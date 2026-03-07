Arsenal chase ‘explosive’ Spanish forward in £48m deal as ‘frustrated’ star plots exit

Arsenal have turned to Spanish sensation Jesus Rodriguez in search of their new left winger, according to a report, while a Gunners star is supposedly preparing for a summer transfer.

Arsenal have long been linked with signing a new left-sided attacker to replace Gabriel Martinelli, and they are expected to finally make such a move this summer.

Anthony Gordon, Yan Diomande and Nico Williams are all potential targets, though a new name has appeared on Arsenal’s radar…

Jesus Rodriguez catches Arsenal attention

Arsenal and Manchester City are both keen on signing Spain U21 starlet Rodriguez from Como, Sports Boom claim.

Rodriguez is thriving under the guidance of former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas, who is Como’s head coach.

The 20-year-old has emerged as ‘one of Europe’s most coveted inverted winger prospects’ thanks to his ‘explosive power, raw athleticisim and elite technical ability’.

Arsenal see Rodriguez as a ‘100 per cent fit for Mikel Arteta’s dynamic attacking system’, the report claims.

City scouts, meanwhile, have ‘given him top marks’. They are seemingly planning for the future by targeting Rodriguez and 21-year-old Lens centre-back Samson Baidoo.

Como chiefs view Rodriguez as a ‘jewel’ in their squad and therefore have no intention of letting him go on the cheap. Arsenal or City will have to pay €45-55million (£39-48m) to bring him to England.

Worrying exit claim

Football Insider report that versatile Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly is ‘frustrated’ and ‘could quit’ the Emirates at the end of the season.

The English talent, who can play as a left-back or central midfielder, needs more minutes to continue his development.

It is suggested that Lewis-Skelly may ‘force’ a transfer, with a loan exit considered the ‘most likely’ solution.

This would see Lewis-Skelly follow in the footsteps of fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri, who is currently on loan at Marseille.

Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a controversial move to Chelsea on numerous occasions, though Arsenal are extremely unlikely to let one of their best young players join a London rival.

Benfica target named

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool have all converged on Benfica starlet Daniel Banjaqui, we revealed earlier on Saturday.

We understand Barcelona and Bayern Munich have already held discussions over a potential move for the 17-year-old right-back.

But the chances of Banjaqui moving to England are growing, with Arsenal, United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur watching his situation closely.

Banjaqui has become one of the most talked about teenagers in Europe after becoming part of Jose Mourinho’s first-team squad in recent months.

Negotiations to extend Banjaqui’s contract have stalled, and concern is growing at Benfica that he might push for a big move.