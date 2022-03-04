Work permit rule change sees Arsenal plot move for exciting Peruvian prospect

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Peruvian right back Jhilmar Lora after a change to the work permit rules since Brexit.

Following Brexit it became more difficult for teams from the Premier League to sign players from second-tier European leagues, prompting clubs to spread their search wider in the hunt for new talent.

The report in the Daily Mail states that non-EEA (European Economic Area) players are only eligible for a move to England if ‘they are internationally established at the highest level’ and ‘whose employment will make a significant contribution to the development of their sport at the highest level’.

As a result of those changes, football.london states that the Gunners have switched their focus to the South American market.

Brazil, Argentina and Mexico’s leagues are ranked in the top grouping by the FA. That makes them an attractive option for team’s looking to overcome work permit issues.

Regular starters in those leagues are much more likely to meet the FA criteria for a work permit.

Martinelli proves South American market works

Gabriel Martinelli joined from Brazilian third division side Ituano in 2019. The striker has since gone on to establish himself as a regular Arsenal first-teamer.

And now the Gunners are seemingly ready to make their move for Lora, 21.

Arsenal want Lewandowski this summer Arsenal are targeting Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer but why would Poland captain go to Arsenal

The Peru international has played six times for his country and has been excelling for club side Club Sporting Cristal.

The report adds that the Gunners are after at least three new signings this summer.

Champions League football next season is a distinct possibility for Mikel Arteta’s men. They currently sit two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United but have three games in hand.

The Gunners are known to be in the market for at least one new striker, a central midfielder and another defender.

READ MORE: Barcelona begin talks to land top Man Utd, Arsenal midfield target from Premier League rival